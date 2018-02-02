Prince is gone, but his spirit lives at Minnesota Super Bowl

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Fans remember Prince for his electrifying halftime performance at the Super Bowl. The “Purple Rain” singer died in 2016, so his followers can only imagine how he might have topped that at this year’s game in his hometown of Minneapolis. But music producer Jimmy Jam says Prince is “here in spirit,” with sights and sounds all over town in the leadup to the game. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo