'Maze Runner' installment tops charts, Oscars pics get boost

FILE - This undated image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows, foreground from left, Dylan O'Brien, Giancarlo Esposito and Rosa Salazar in a scene from "Maze Runner: The Death Cure." “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but according to studio estimates Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, many moviegoers also chose the first weekend after Oscar nominations to catch up with some awards contenders like “The Shape of Water, “ which got a 161 percent boost in its ninth weekend in theaters. Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File)