Viola Davis' 'Two Sides' docu-series tackles deadly reality

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 12:27 AM

LOS ANGELES

Viola Davis switches from drama to deadly reality in TV One's documentary series "Both Sides."

Davis narrated and produced the series that examines African-American deaths involving law enforcement.

As the title indicates, Davis said the series pays heed to what both officers and citizens face in such confrontations.

Such understanding can help begin the process of seeking solutions to the crisis, she said.

"Both Sides" looks at several high-profile cases, including that of a man shot while holding an air rifle in a Dayton, Ohio, store, and a woman who died in a Texas jail after a traffic stop.

Davis, the Oscar-winning actress who stars in TV's "How to Get Away with Murder," produced the series with her husband Julius Tennon. "Both Sides" airs on consecutive Mondays through Feb. 12.

