FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and former host of, "A Prairie Home Companion," talks at his St. Paul, Minn., office. Minnesota Public Radio provided additional details of allegations of sexual harassment against Keillor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, saying his alleged conduct went well beyond his account of an accidental touch of a woman's bare back. MPR said in a statement that Keillor was accused by a woman who worked on his "A Prairie Home Companion" radio show of dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents over several years, including requests for sexual contact and explicit sexual communications and touching.
Entertainment

MPR releases more details of allegations against Keillor

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 12:29 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota Public Radio has released additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against humorist Garrison Keillor.

The station said Tuesday the former radio host was accused by one woman of dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents over several years, including requests for sexual contact and explicit sexual communications and touching. MPR says the woman detailed the allegations in a 12-page letter that included excerpts of emails and written messages.

MPR says the letter shows Keillor's alleged conduct went beyond his account in November of accidently touching a woman's bare back while consoling her.

Keillor told the Star Tribune the woman's account is "a highly selective and imaginative piece of work."

Some fans were outraged that Keillor was fired and Keillor accused the station of letting him go without a full investigation.

