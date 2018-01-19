The Latest: 'Jersey Shore' star pleads guilty to tax charge

FILE - This Sept. 9, 2013 file photo shows reality television star from the MTV Series "Jersey Shore," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino in New York. One of the former stars of the "Jersey Shore" reality TV show is expected to plead guilty to cheating on his taxes. Sorrentino and his brother are scheduled to appear in federal court in Newark on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Photo by Drew Gurian