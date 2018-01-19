Fiona, a baby Nile Hippopotamus, right, and her mother Bibi, swim in their enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Cincinnati. Fiona, born six weeks prematurely at 29 pounds, well below the common 50-100 pound range, and required nonstop critical care by zookeepers to ensure her survival has become a international celebrity. She will reach her first birthday on Jan. 24.
Entertainment

Hippo-y birthday to Fiona! The popular preemie is turning 1

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

January 19, 2018 12:17 AM

CINCINNATI

There will plenty more of Fiona in Year 2.

The Cincinnati Zoo's celebrity hippopotamus should about double in size in 2018, after growing from a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms) at premature birth to nearly 700 pounds (318 kilograms) now.

And while her curators are focusing on helping her learn typical zoo routines and become a "full-time hippo," the zoo's publicists are sorting through a continuing onslaught of potential tie-ins.

Fiona-themed T-shirts, books, ornaments and even beer brought in an estimated half-million dollars last year while the zoo's attendance spiked 15 percent and its social media blew up.

Coming: a Fiona book by the zoo's director, a Cincinnati Reds Fiona bobblehead, and "Fiona's Cove" at the Cincinnati Home & Garden show.

But first, there's Saturday's birthday bash .

