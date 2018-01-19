Hippo-y birthday to Fiona! The popular preemie is turning 1

Fiona, a baby Nile Hippopotamus, right, and her mother Bibi, swim in their enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Cincinnati. Fiona, born six weeks prematurely at 29 pounds, well below the common 50-100 pound range, and required nonstop critical care by zookeepers to ensure her survival has become a international celebrity. She will reach her first birthday on Jan. 24. John Minchillo AP Photo