Entertainment

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 05:39 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,996,473; $158.81.

2. U2; $8,640,263; $117.51.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Paul McCartney; $5,206,084; $139.39.

4. Bruno Mars; $2,809,362; $108.85.

5. Guns N' Roses; $2,250,934; $131.78.

6. Roger Waters; $2,225,025; $117.94.

7. Lady Gaga; $1,841,933; $112.43.

8. Dead & Company; $1,667,123; $111.11.

9. Jay-Z; $1,505,729; $101.29.

10. Depeche Mode; $1,505,581; $89.06.

11. Elton John; $1,392,640; $124.57.

12. Neil Diamond; $1,313,396; $112.95.

13. Timbiriche; $1,236,602; $71.75.

14. The Weeknd; $1,157,594; $87.13.

15. Katy Perry; $997,860; $107.03.

16. Foo Fighters; $997,292; $90.83.

17. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull; $991,703; $87.67.

18. Little Mix; $984,689; $55.69.

19. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $973,916; $84.38.

20. Stevie Nicks; $944,321; $88.84.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 0:30

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:48

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht

View More Video