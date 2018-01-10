Entertainment

Washington Post suspends reporter for inappropriate conduct

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 06:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Washington Post says it has suspended reporter Joel Achenbach for "inappropriate workplace conduct" involving women at the newspaper.

The Post says Achenbach will be suspended for 90 days without pay.

Achenbach has released a statement saying, "I've said and done things that were unprofessional, and I apologize to the women affected by this and acknowledge their courage in speaking out."

The newspaper's managers are declining to offer details of the accusations against Achenbach or their investigation into his conduct.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Post says Achenbach has written for the newspaper since 1990.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 0:30

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:48

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht

View More Video