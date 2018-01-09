Illinois high school to perform musical despite stolen props

Entertainment

HARRISBURG, Ill.

The show will go on at a southern Illinois high school where theater props for "Seussical the Musical" were recently stolen.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports homemade props worth up to $15,000 were taken from a trailer, which was found empty in Pope County just before a theater festival.

Harrisburg High School was chosen to perform the Dr. Seuss-inspired musical at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival, which runs Jan. 11-13 at Illinois State University.

Once word spread, volunteers rebuilt sets, people gave donations and schools in other towns also pitched in.

The school has performed in the festival two other times. It's the first time they'll do a full musical production.

The students are putting on a free performance of the musical Tuesday to thank volunteers and donors.

