Reversing course, San Antonio symphony will not end season

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 11:27 AM

SAN ANTONIO

The board of the financially struggling San Antonio Symphony has reversed a decision to suspend the rest of this year's concerts, instead voting to continue an abbreviated season.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the announcement came Friday from the new chairwoman of the Symphony Society of San Antonio. Kathleen Weir Vale took over the symphony's board of directors Friday after Alice Viroslav resigned Thursday.

Vale said new funding has been secured to resurrect at least part of the remaining season. She declined to identify the sources of new funding.

The symphony board Wednesday decided to suspend the remainder of the orchestra season. Viroslav had estimated it would take $2.5 million to complete the rest of the season, an amount she said couldn't be raised in a timely manner.

