Maia Shibutani, left, and Alex Shibutani perform their short program in the ice dancing event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Entertainment

Tennell completes near-perfect skate to win national title

By BARRY WILNER AP Sports Writer

January 05, 2018 11:08 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Rising star Bradie Tennell's near-perfect free skate Friday night earned her a national title and almost certainly a spot on the U.S. team for next month's Olympics.

Tennell was spotless in the short program two days ago, then as the final skater in the long program she didn't miss a trick under tremendous pressure. Her top competitors, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen, already had put down superb routines.

Nagasu capped a sensationally sweet comeback with a flowing performance to finish second, virtually assuring a spot in next month's Olympics — a berth she was denied four years ago by the selection committee.

Chen, the defending champion, was third.

The three women headed to the Pyeongchang Games will be announced Saturday.

