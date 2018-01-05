Past of 'cocaine cowboys' pilot may come back to haunt him

In this Aug. 11, 2016 photo, Mickey Munday talks to a reporter in Love Park in North Miami, Fla. Federal prosecutors want to use the past of Munday, a pilot from Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era against him during an upcoming trial on charges of participating in an auto fraud ring. Court documents filed ahead of a Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, hearing claim Munday has openly bragged about his past in interviews, social media posts and in the documentary "Cocaine Cowboys." Alan Diaz AP Photo