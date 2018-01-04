Trump-Bannon feud lays bare new fissure in fractious GOP

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file pool photo, Steve Bannon, appointed chief strategist and senior counselor to then- President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. Trump returned fire with both barrels Jan. 3, 2018, against criticism leveled at him in a new book that says he never expected — or wanted — to win the White House, his victory left his wife in tears and a senior adviser thought his son's contact with a Russian lawyer during the campaign was "treasonous." Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)