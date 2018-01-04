Final 'Game of Thrones' season will air in 2019

FILE - This file publicity image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from "Game of Thrones." The final season of “Game of Thrones” will feature veterans of the show behind the scenes. HBO said Thursday that David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will direct and Benioff and Weiss along with Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill will write the episodes. They will collaborate on the six-episode, eighth and last season, to air in 2019. HBO, Keith Bernstein, File AP Photo