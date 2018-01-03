FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2001, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders' coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen. Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season.
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2001, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders' coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen. Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season. Ben Margot, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2001, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders' coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen. Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season. Ben Margot, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Gruden: There's 'good chance' he'll return as Raiders coach

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

January 03, 2018 11:08 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ALAMEDA, Calif.

Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen.

Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season.

Gruden has been out of coaching the past nine years while serving as ESPN's analyst for "Monday Night Football." He is scheduled to work the network's playoff game Saturday in Kansas City between the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans and could come back to the Raiders as soon as next week.

Gruden coached Oakland for four years from 1998-2001 before going to Tampa Bay.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 0:30

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:48

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht

View More Video