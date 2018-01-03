Gruden: There's 'good chance' he'll return as Raiders coach

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2001, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders' coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen. Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season. Ben Margot, File AP Photo