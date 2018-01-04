Wednesday's Sports In Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Within 30 minutes of one another, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen and Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold announced they will enter the NFL draft.
The Los Angeles rivals have a chance to be the first two quarterbacks taken and possibly among the first few players off the board in April.
Joining them in announcing NFL intentions was Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown, another possible top-10 pick.
Never miss a local story.
Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Jeff Holland and tailback Kamryn Pettway also announced they are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. That came a day after Tigers star tailback Kerryon Johnson declared his plans to turn pro.
PRO FOOTBALL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills running back LeSean McCoy missed practice because of a right ankle injury and it's uncertain whether he can play Sunday at Jacksonville in Buffalo's first playoff game in 18 years. McCoy was carted off the field after getting hurt on the opening drive of the second half during Buffalo's 22-16 win at Miami on Sunday.
BASKETBALL
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The brothers of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball landed in rainy Lithuania to start their career with a local basketball club.
The 19-year-old LiAngelo and his younger brother LaMelo, who is 16, signed professional one-year contracts with BC Prienai last month. The brothers arrived with their father LaVar Ball, the creator of Big Baller Brand.
LiAngelo and LaMelo are expected to make their debut on Jan. 9, when BC Prienai hosts Tsmoki-Minsk in a Baltic league game.
FIGURE SKATING
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rising star Bradie Tennell continued her breakout season by winning the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Tennell saved the best short program of her career for the most important event and scored 73.79 points.
Mirai Nagasu, the 2008 U.S. champion and a 2010 Olympian who was passed over for the team four years ago, stood second, .7 behind Tennell. Defending champion Karen Chen, who has had a poor campaign, reversed that as the final skater and was third.
HOCKEY
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights signed leading scorer Jonathan Marchessault to a $30 million, six-year contract extension, the clearest sign yet that the first-year, first-place organization is going for it.
Since being taken from the Florida Panthers in the expansion draft, Marchessault has been a big reason for the Golden Knights' surprising inaugural season. The 27-year-old forward has 15 goals and 22 assists in 37 games for Vegas, which leads the Western Conference at 27-9-2.
NEW YORK (AP) — Lightning star Steven Stamkos will serve as captain of the Atlantic Division team in the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament this month in Tampa, Florida.
Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin earned his 12th career All-Star nod as the fan-voted captain of the Metropolitan Division. Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban was voted captain for the Central Division, and Edmonton center Connor McDavid captain of the Pacific Division.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shakyla Hill's assist in the closing seconds of Grambling State's win over Alabama State gave the junior guard the fourth quadruple-double in NCAA women's basketball history.
Hill had 10 assists to go with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. The last quadruple-double was by Soja Tate of Arkansas State against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993.
SKIING
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin took a women's World Cup slalom for her seventh win in 14 starts this season.
The Olympic champion from the United States built on a commanding first-run lead to beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 1.59 seconds.
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 2.11 behind in third, while Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, the only skier to beat Shiffrin in a slalom event this season, finished 2.24 off the lead in fourth.
After skipping two speed races in Val d'Isere last month, Shiffrin leads the overall standings with 1,081 points after 16 of this season's 38 races. Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany trails by 571 points in second.
Shiffrin is the defending slalom and overall World Cup champion.
TENNIS
Kei Nishikori pulled out of the Australian Open because his right wrist is not fully recovered enough from a torn tendon to withstand the rigor of best-of-five-set matches at a Grand Slam tournament.
Nishikori's agent, Olivier van Lindonk, announced the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up's withdrawal in an email.
The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the new season, begins Jan. 15.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former champion Milos Raonic lost in straight sets to 18-year-old Alex De Minaur in a second-round upset at the Brisbane International.
Raonic, who won the Brisbane title in 2016 and reached the Wimbledon final that year, struggled to find rhythm with his usually booming serve in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to the Australian wild-card entry. The victory put De Minaur into a quarterfinal match against American qualifier Michael Mmoh, who upset No. 8-seeded Mischa Zverev 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
SOCCER
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando City signed forward Dom Dwyer to a three-year contract.
Dwyer, who played on the U.S. national team last year, was traded to Orlando from Kansas City last July. The deal included an MLS-record $1.6 million in allocation money.
Dwyer had nine goals and five assists in league play overall last season, including four goals and four assists after coming to Orlando.
Orlando also acquired midfielder Sacha Kljestan and $150,000 in allocation money in a trade with the New York Red Bulls for forward Carlos Rivas and center back Tommy Redding.
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Defender Ashley Cole agreed to return for another season with the LA Galaxy. The MLS club announced a one-year contract with the 37-year-old English star. Cole had one goal and two assists in 29 games as the Galaxy's left back last year. The former Arsenal and Chelsea stalwart has been with the Galaxy for the past two seasons, making 55 appearances as one of MLS' most effective left backs.
SPEEDSKATING
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Heather Bergsma won the 1,000 meters at the U.S. speedskating trials, with Brittany Bowe finishing second to join her longtime rival on the Olympic team.
Bergsma was timed in 1 minute, 14.82 seconds to make her third Olympic team. She has yet to win a medal.
Bowe was clocked in 1:15.52. The former college basketball point guard was eighth in the 1,000 four years ago in Sochi.
Comments