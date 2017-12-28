Entertainment

'Santa Fake' filming in New Mexico

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 05:46 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

Filming of the feature "Santa Fake" is underway in New Mexico and will continue through mid-January.

State Film Office Director Nick Maniatis said Wednesday that even during the holiday season, New Mexico's film industry is at work.

The production will employ about 45 New Mexico crew members, more than a dozen principal actors from the state and about 150 background talent.

Written and directed by Julie Burris of Santa Fe, the film stars Damian McGinty and Heather Morris from the television series "Glee."

The rest of the cast includes Tony Amendola, Soledad St. Hilaire, Pancho Moler, Judd Nelson, Jeff Fahey, John Rhys-Davies and Gary Farmer.

The film follows character Pat Keeley as he's chased by criminals and the law from New York to New Mexico, where he uncovers that Santa might not be fake at all.

