FILE - In a Jan. 1, 2014 file photo, confetti fills the air as 2014 arrives with the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta early New Year's Day, in Atlanta. There will be a new site for Atlanta's 2017 New Year's Eve Peach Drop, one of several large events planned across the South. The Atlanta mayor's office announced that for the first time, the peach will drop from the 120-year-old Flatiron Building downtown on Dec. 31.
FILE - In a Jan. 1, 2014 file photo, confetti fills the air as 2014 arrives with the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta early New Year's Day, in Atlanta. There will be a new site for Atlanta's 2017 New Year's Eve Peach Drop, one of several large events planned across the South. The Atlanta mayor's office announced that for the first time, the peach will drop from the 120-year-old Flatiron Building downtown on Dec. 31. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File Curtis Compton
FILE - In a Jan. 1, 2014 file photo, confetti fills the air as 2014 arrives with the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta early New Year's Day, in Atlanta. There will be a new site for Atlanta's 2017 New Year's Eve Peach Drop, one of several large events planned across the South. The Atlanta mayor's office announced that for the first time, the peach will drop from the 120-year-old Flatiron Building downtown on Dec. 31. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File Curtis Compton

Entertainment

Giant peach, massive moonpie to ring in 2018 in the South

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 02:51 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

There will be a new site this year for Atlanta's New Year's Eve Peach Drop, one of several large events planned across the South, organizers say.

For the first time, the peach will drop from the 120-year-old Flatiron Building downtown on Dec. 31, the Atlanta mayor's office announced. The new site is a few blocks from Underground Atlanta, where the Peach Drop has been held in recent years.

Atlanta's Flatiron Building, which opened in 1897, is Atlanta's oldest standing skyscraper, Mayor Kasim Reed said in announcing the Peach Drop's new site. According to Reed, it was the nation's first flatiron-style high-rise, built before the iconic flatiron building in New York City.

In Alabama, the "Moonpie Over Mobile" New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Mobile will feature entertainment by funk musician George Clinton. A giant 600-pound electric Moonpie will be lowered as the final seconds of 2017 are counted down, organizers said. A laser light show and fireworks are also planned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In New Orleans, the "Dick Clark Rockin' New Year's Eve" production will host its Central Time Zone party in the city. New Orleans' festivities will include lowering a large fleur-de-lis emblem from Jax Brewery. The fleur-de-lis is a French symbol that has become synonymous with New Orleans.

Other events planned across the region include the New Year's Eve Oyster Ball Drop at the Maritime and Seafood Museum in Biloxi, Mississippi. That event will feature fireworks, as well as entertainment by the Blackwater Brass Band, organizers said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 0:30

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:48

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht

View More Video