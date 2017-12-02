Entertainment

Met opera to probe misconduct charges against ex-conductor

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:05 PM

NEW YORK

New York's Metropolitan Opera will investigate allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a man for years beginning when the man a teenager.

The man told police in Lake Forest, Illinois that the misconduct started in 1985 when he was 15 and Levine was in his early 40s.

The man said Levine first held his hand in an "incredibly sensual" way. He said that the following summer, Levine lay naked with him in bed and touched his penis.

Details of the police report were first reported Saturday on the website of the New York Post.

Met officials said in a statement that Levine has denied the charges. They said the opera house will now conduct its own investigation.

The 74-year-old Levine retired from the Met in April 2016.

