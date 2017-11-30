Entertainment

Japan's Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:04 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Emperor Akihito plans to abdicate on April 30, 2019, in the first such abdication in about 200 years.

The emperor will be 85 by then and has cited his age as a concern. Akihito's elder son Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the throne a day later, on May 1, 2019, beginning a new era.

The decision was made Friday at a meeting of the Imperial House Council, which included politicians, judicial officials and imperial family members.

Formal Cabinet approval of the decision is due on Dec. 8.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

    Comedian Kathy Griffin apologizes in a Twitter video for her photo of her holding a bloody held resembling Donald Trump.

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 0:30

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:48

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht
Get an inside look at American Tap House at Broadway at the Beach 1:25

Get an inside look at American Tap House at Broadway at the Beach

View More Video