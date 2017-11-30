The Latest: Geraldo Rivera apologizes for tweets about abuse

More Videos 1:18 Horry County to look at two smoking bans Pause 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 0:29 Dune restoration to follow emergency beach renourishment 1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:49 Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:25 Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was read on Thursday’s “Today” show. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was read on Thursday’s “Today” show. Meta Viers McClatchy

