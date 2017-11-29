Sumo wrestler Harumafuji retires over assault allegations

In this November, 2012, photo, Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji performs his first ring-entering ceremony during Grand Sumo tournament in Fukuoka, southern Japan. Harumafuji has decided to retire from sumo after allegations that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler and tarnished the image of Japan's national sport. Harumafuji’s stablemaster Isegahama announced the grand champion’s retirement on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Kyodo News via AP)