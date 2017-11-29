Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on suspicion of robbery

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2015, file photo, Orlando Magic's Ben Gordon, right, talks with referee Kane Fitzgerald 35) before he was ejected in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, in Orlando, Fla. Former NBA player Ben Gordon has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Los Angeles after police said he punched an apartment manager and pulled a knife. Gordon, 34, went to a building Saturday where he had rented two apartments and demanded his security deposit from the manager, police spokesman Tony Im said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. When the manager said he didn't have access to the deposit money, Gordon "punched him in the face," Im said.