Grammys 2018: Complete list of nominees

The Grammy Awards have embraced rap and hip-hop in the top categories this year, as today’s nominations include several major nods each for Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino.
Jay-Z leads this year’s pack with eight nominations, while Lamar picked up seven, and pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned six. Gambino, the alter ego of Emmy-winning actor-director Donald Glover, netted five nominations, along with singer Khalid and producer-songwriter No I.D.
One of the year’s biggest hits, the remix version of Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, has become the first non-English-language track to be nominated in both the song and record of the year categories. Album of the year nominees are Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!,” Lamar’s “Damn.,” Lorde’s “Melodrama” and Mars’ “24K Magic,” while the song of the year section includes “4:44,” Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” Logic with Alessia Cara and Khalid’s “1-800-273-8255,” Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and “Despacito.”
The 60th Grammy Awards show will air live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.
See the complete list of nominees below:
Album of the year:
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
“4:44” – Jay-Z 5 / 8 Review
“Damn.” – Kendrick Lamar 5 / 8 Review
“Melodrama” – Lorde 5 / 8 Review
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
Record of the year:
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” – Jay-Z
“Humble.” – Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
Song of the year
“Despacito” – Ramon Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
“4:44” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
“Issues” – Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” – Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
New artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid 5 / 8 Interview
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA 5 / 8 Interview
Pop solo performance
“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” – Kesha
“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga
“What About Us” – P!nk
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
Pop duo/group performance
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Traditional pop vocal album
“Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)” – Michael Buble
“Triplicate” – Bob Dylan
“In Full Swing” – Seth MacFarlane
“Wonderland” – Sarah McLachlan
“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” – (Various Artists)
Pop vocal album
“Kaleidoscope EP” – Coldplay
“Lust for Life” – Lana Del Rey
“Evolve” – Imagine Dragons
“Rainbow” – Kesha
“Joanne” – Lady Gaga
“÷ (Divide)” – Ed Sheeran
Dance recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” – Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
“Cola” – Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” – Gorillaz featuring Dram
“Tonite” – LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight” – Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair
Dance/electronic album
“Migration” – Bonobo
“3-D the Catalogue” – Kraftwerk
“Mura Masa” – Mura Masa
“A Moment Apart” – Odesza
“What Now” – Sylvan Esso
Contemporary instrumental album
“What If” – the Jerry Douglas Band
“Spirit” – Alex Han
“Mount Royal” – Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
“Prototype” – Jeff Lorber Fusion
“Bad Hombre” – Antonio Sanchez
Rock performance
“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” – Chris Cornell
“Run” – Foo Fighters
“No Good” – Kaleo
“Go to War” – Nothing More
Metal performance
“Invisible Enemy” – August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” – Body Count
“Forever” – Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” – Mastodon
“Clockworks” – Meshuggah
Rock song
“Atlas, Rise!” – James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Blood in the Cut” – JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
“Go to War” – Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
“Run” – Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
“The Stage” – Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Rock album
“Emperor of Sand” – Mastodon
“Hardwired … to Self-Destruct” – Metallica
“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – Nothing More
“Villains” – Queens of the Stone Age
“A Deeper Understanding” – the War on Drugs
R&B performance
“Get You” – Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction” – Kehlani
“High” – Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” – SZA
Traditional R&B performance
“Laugh and Move On” – the Baylor Project
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“What I’m Feelin’” – Anthony Hamilton teaturing the Hamiltones
“All the Way” – Ledisi
“Still” – Mali Music
R&B song
“First Began” – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
“Location” – Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
“Redbone” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Supermodel” – Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Urban contemporary album
“Free 6lack” – 6lack
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
“American Teen” – Khalid
“Ctrl” – SZA
“Starboy” – the Weeknd
R&B album
“Freudian” – Daniel Caesar
“Let Love Rule” – Ledisi
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Gumbo” – PJ Morton
“Feel the Real' – Musiq Soulchild
Rap performance
“Bounce Back” – Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“4:44” – Jay-Z
“Humble.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Bad and Boujee” – Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Rap/sung performance
“Prblms” – 6lack
“Crew” – Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” – Jay-Z featuring Beyonce
“Loyalty.” – Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
“Love Galore” – SZA featuring Travis Scott
Rap song
“Bodak Yellow” – Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
“Chase Me” – Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
“Humble.” – K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Sassy” – E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
“The Story of O.J.” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Rap album
“4:44” – Jay-Z
“Damn.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Culture” – Migos
“Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody
“Flower Boy” – Tyler, the Creator
Country solo performance
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Losing You” – Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” – Maren Morris
“Either Way” – Chris Stapleton
Country duo/group performance
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” – Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” – Lady Antebellum
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
“Drinkin' Problem” – Midland
Country song
“Better Man” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
“Body Like a Back Road” – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
“Broken Halos” – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Drinkin' Problem” – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
“Tin Man” – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Country album
“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney
“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum
“The Breaker” – Little Big Town
“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett
“From a Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton
New Age album
“Reflection” – Brian Eno
“SongVersation: Medicine” – India.Arie
“Dancing on Water” – Peter Kater
“Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5” – Kitaro
“Spiral Revelation” – Steve Roach
Improvised jazz solo
“Can’t Remember Why” – Sara Caswell, soloist
“Dance of Shiva” – Billy Childs, soloist
“Whisper Not” – Fred Hersch, soloist
“Miles Beyond” – John McLaughlin, soloist
“Ilimba” – Chris Potter, soloist
Jazz vocal album
“The Journey” – The Baylor Project
“A Social Call” – Jazzmeia Horn
“Bad Ass and Blind” – Raul Midon
“Porter Plays Porter” – Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
“Dreams and Daggers” – Cecile McLorin Salvant
Jazz instrumental album
“Uptown, Downtown” – Bill Charlap Trio
“Rebirth” – Billy Childs
“Project Freedom” – Joey DeFrancesco & the People
“Open Book” – Fred Hersch
“The Dreamer Is the Dream” – Chris Potter
Large jazz ensemble album
“MONK'estra Vol. 2” – John Beasley
“Jigsaw” – Alan Ferber Big Band
“Bringin' It” – Christian McBride Big Band
“Homecoming” – Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
“Whispers on the Wind” – Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
Latin jazz album
“Hybrido – From Rio to Wayne Shorter” – Antonio Adolfo
“Oddara” – Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
“Outra Coisa – The Music of Moacir Santos” – Anat Cohen & Marcello Goncalves
“Tipico” – Miguel Zenon
“Jazz Tango” – Pablo Ziegler Trio
Gospel performance/song
“Too Hard Not To” – Tina Campbell
“You Deserve It” – JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
“Better Days” – Le'Andria
“My Life” – the Walls Group
“Never Have to Be Alone” – CeCe Winans
Contemporary Christian music performance/song
“Oh My Soul” – Casting Crowns
“Clean” – Natalie Grant
“What a Beautiful Name” – Hillsong Worship
“Even If” – MercyMe
“Hills and Valleys” – Tauren Wells
Gospel album
“Crossover: Live From Music City” – Travis Greene
“Bigger Than Me” – Le'Andria
“Close” – Marvin Sapp
“Sunday Song” – Anita Wilson
“Let Them Fall in Love” – CeCe Winans
Contemporary Christian music album
“Rise” – Danny Gokey
“Echoes (Deluxe Edition) – Matt Maher
“Lifer” – MercyMe
“Hills and Valleys” – Tauren Wells
“Chain Breaker” – Zach Williams
Roots gospel album
“The Best of the Collingsworth Family – Volume 1” – the Collingsworth Family
“Give Me Jesus” – Larry Cordle
“Resurrection” – Joseph Habedank
“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” – Reba McEntire
“Hope for All Nations” – Karen Peck & New River
Latin pop album
“Lo Unico Constante” – Alex Cuba
“Mis Planes Son Amarte” – Juanes
“Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de Mexico, 2017” – La Santa Cecilia
“Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos)” – Natalia Lafourcade
“El Dorado” – Shakira
Latin rock, urban or alternative album
“Ayo” – Bomba Estereo
“Pa' Fuera” – C4 Trio & Desorden Publico
“Salvavidas de Hielo” – Jorge Drexler
“El Paradise” – Los Amigos Invisibles
“Residente” – Residente
Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
“Ni Diablo Ni Santo” – Julion Alvarez y Su Norteno Banda
“Ayer y Hoy” – Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga
“Momentos” – Alex Campos
“Arriero Somos Versiones Acusticas” – Aida Cuevas
“Zapateando en el Norte” – Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
Tropical Latin album
“Albita” – Albita
“Art of the Arrangement” – Doug Beavers
“Salsa Big Band” – Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
“Gente Valiente” – Silvestre Dangond
“Indestructible” – Diego el Cigala
American roots performance
“Killer Diller Blues” – Alabama Shakes
“Let My Mother Live” – Blind Boys of Alabama
“Arkansas Farmboy” – Glen Campbell
“Steer Your Way” – Leonard Cohen
“I Never Cared for You” – Alison Krauss
American roots song
“Cumberland Gap” – David Rawlings
“I Wish You Well” – the Mavericks
“If We Were Vampires” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“It Ain’t Over Yet” – Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
“My Only True Friend” – Gregg Allman
Americana album
“Southern Blood” – Gregg Allman
“Shine on Rainy Day” – Brent Cobb
“Beast Epic” – Iron & Wine
“The Nashville Sound” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“Brand New Day” – the Mavericks
Bluegrass album
“Fiddler’s Dream” – Michael Cleveland
“Laws of Gravity” – the Infamous Stringdusters
“Original” – Bobby Osborne
“Universal Favorite” – Noam Pikelny
“All the Rage – In Concert Volume One 1 / 8Live 3 / 8” – Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
Traditional blues album
“Migration Blues” – Eric Bibb
“Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio” – Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
“Roll and Tumble” – R.L. Boyce
“Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train” – Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
“Blue & Lonesome” – the Rolling Stones
Contemporary blues album
“Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm” – Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
“Recorded Live in Lafayette” – Sonny Landreth
“TajMo” – Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
“Got Soul” – Robert Randolph & the Family Band
“Live From the Fox Oakland” – Tedeschi Trucks Band
Folk album
“Mental Illness” – Aimee Mann
“Semper Femina” – Laura Marling
“The Queen of Hearts” – Offa Rex
“You Don’t Own Me Anymore” – the Secret Sisters
“The Laughing Apple” – Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Regional roots music album
“Top of the Mountain” – Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
“Ho'okena 3.0” – Ho'okena
“Kalenda” – Lost Bayou Ramblers
“Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand 1 / 8Live 3 / 8” – Northern Cree
“Pua Kiele” – Josh Tatofi
Reggae album
“Chronology” – Chronixx
“Lost in Paradise” – Common Kings
“Wash House Ting” – J Boog
“Stony Hill” – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
“Avrakedabra” – Morgan Heritage
World music album
“Memoria de los Sentidos” – Vicente Amigo
“Para Mi” – Buika
“Rosa Dos Ventos” – Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
“Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration” – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
“Elwan” – Tinariwen
Children’s album
“Brighter Side” – Gustafer Yellowgold
“Feel What U Feel” – Lisa Loeb
“Lemonade” – Justin Roberts
“Rise Shine #Woke” – Alphabet Rockers
“Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World” – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling)
“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” – Neil deGrasse Tyson
“Born to Run” – Bruce Springsteen
“Confessions of a Serial Songwriter” – Shelly Peiken
“Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) – Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
“The Princess Diarist” – Carrie Fisher
Comedy album
“The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” – Dave Chappelle
“Cinco” – Jim Gaffigan
“Jerry Before Seinfeld” – Jerry Seinfeld
“A Speck of Dust” – Sarah Silverman
“What Now?” – Kevin Hart
Musical theater album
“Come From Away” – Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
“Dear Evan Hansen” – Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
“Hello, Dolly!” – Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Compilation soundtrack for visual media
“Baby Driver” (Various Artists)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2” (Various Artists)
“Hidden Figures: The Album” (Various Artists)
“La La Land” (Various Artists)
“Moana: The Songs” (Various Artists)
Score soundtrack for visual media
“Arrival” – Johann Johannsson, composer
“Dunkirk” – Hans Zimmer, composer
“Game of Thrones: Season 7” – Ramin Djawadi, composer
“Hidden Figures” – Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
“La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz, composer
Song written for visual media
“City of Stars” – Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
“How Far I'll Go” – Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” – Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
“Never Give Up” – Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
“Stand Up for Something” – Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)
Instrumental composition
“Alkaline” – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
“Choros #3” – Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” – Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
“Three Revolutions” – Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdes)
“Warped Cowboy” – Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)
Arrangement, anstrumental or a cappella
“All Hat, No Saddle” – Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)
“Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” – John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” – Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)
“Ugly Beauty/Pannonica” – John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
“White Christmas” – Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)
Arrangement, instruments and vocals
“Another Day of Sun” – Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)
“Every Time We Say Goodbye” – Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes featuring Jane Monheit)
“I Like Myself” – Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
“I Loves You Porgy/There’s a Boat That’s Leavin' Soon for New York” – Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Count Basie Orchestra)
“Putin” – Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
Recording package
“El Orisha de la Rosa” – Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magin Diaz)
“Mura Masa” – Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
“Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)” – Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
“Sleep Well Beast” – Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
“Solid State” – Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton) Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)
Boxed or special limited edition package
“Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta” – Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)
“Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984- 2014)” – Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)
“May 1977: Get Shown the Light” – Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)
“The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition” – Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
“Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares” – Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
Album notes
“Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth” – Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)
“Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition” – Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)
“The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin” – Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)
“Edouard-Leon Scott de Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute” – David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)
“Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings” – Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
“Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams” – Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)
Historical album
“Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta” – Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
“The Goldberg Variations – the Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955” – Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
“Leonard Bernstein – the Composer” – Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
“Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa” – Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
“Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams” – Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)
Engineered album, non-classical
“Every Where Is Some Where” – Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
“Is This the Life We Really Want?” – Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
“Natural Conclusion” – Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
“No Shape” – Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)
“24K Magic” – Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Producer of the year, non-classical
Calvin Harris
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes
Remixed recording
“Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)” – Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)
“Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)” – SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)
“Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)” – Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)
“A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)” – Four Tet, remixer (The xx)
“You Move (Latroit Remix)” – Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
Surround sound album
“Early Americans” – Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
“Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man” – Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)
“So Is My Love” – Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
“3-D the Catalogue” – Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)
“Tyberg: Masses” – Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Engineered album, classical
“Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs” – Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
“Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man” – Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
“Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies” – Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio” – Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
“Tyberg: Masses” – John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Producer of the year, classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Manfred Eicher
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Judith Sherman
Orchestral performance
“Concertos for Orchestra” – Louis Langree, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
“Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches” – Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
“Debussy: Images; Jeux & aa Plus Que Lente” – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
“Mahler: Symphony No. 5” – Osmo Vanska, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio” – Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Opera recording
“Berg: Lulu” – Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
“Berg: Wozzeck” – Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)
“Bizet: Les Pecheurs de Perles” – Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecien, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Teste; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Handel: Ottone” – George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Handel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
“Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel” – Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)
Choral Performance
“Bryars: The Fifth Century” – Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
“Handel: Messiah” – Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)
“Mansurian: Requiem” – Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Munchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)
“Music of the Spheres” – Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)
“Tyberg: Masses” – Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)
Chamber music/small ensemble performance
“Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1” – Arcangelo
“Death & the Maiden” – Patricia Kopatchinskaja & the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
“Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert” – Stile Antico
“Franck, Kurtag, Previn & Schumann” – Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
“Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016” – Martha Argerich & Various Artists
Classical instrumental solo
“Bach: The French Suites” – Murray Perahia
“Haydn: Cello Concertos” – Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)
“Levina: The Piano Concertos” – Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)
“Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2” – Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)
“Transcendental” – Daniil Trifonov
Classical solo vocal album
“Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas” – Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Mullejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Bruggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)
“Crazy Girl Crazy – Music by Gershwin, Berg & Berio” – Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
“Gods & Monsters” – Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
“In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music” – Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)
“Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift” – Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style of Five Ensemble)
Classical compendium
“Barbara” – Alexandre Tharaud; Cecile Lenoir, producer
“Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto” – Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
“Kurtag: Complete Works for Ensemble & Choir” – Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
“Les Routes de l'Esclavage” – Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer
“Mademoiselle: Premiere Audience – Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger” – Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer
Contemporary classical composition
“Danielpour: Songs of Solitude” – Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
“Higdon: Viola Concerto” – Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Diaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
“Mansurian: Requiem” – Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Munchener Kammerorchester)
“Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies” – Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
“Zhou Tian: Concerto for Orchestra” – Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langree & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Music video
“ Up All Night” – (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
“Makeba” – (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
“The Story of O.J.” – (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
“Humble.” – (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
“1-800-273-8255” – (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer
Music film
“One More Time With Feeling” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
“Long Strange Trip” (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
“The Defiant Ones” (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
“Soundbreaking” (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
