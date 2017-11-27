FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Weinstein is no longer a member of the Directors Guild of America. A DGA representative said Monday, Nov. 27, that Weinstein resigned his membership effective Monday.
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Weinstein is no longer a member of the Directors Guild of America. A DGA representative said Monday, Nov. 27, that Weinstein resigned his membership effective Monday. Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Weinstein is no longer a member of the Directors Guild of America. A DGA representative said Monday, Nov. 27, that Weinstein resigned his membership effective Monday. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein resigns from Directors Guild of America

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ANGELES

Harvey Weinstein is no longer a member of the Directors Guild of America.

A DGA representative said Weinstein resigned his membership effective Monday.

Weinstein has been expelled from a number of professional guilds and organizations, including the Producer's Guild and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since dozens of women have come forward to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape. His representatives have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The DGA represents more than 16,000 industry professionals including directors and members of directing teams. Although Weinstein was most well-known for producing films, he has a co-directing credit on the 1986 film "Playing for Keeps" with his brother Bob Weinstein. The DGA said last month that Weinstein was facing expulsion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

    Comedian Kathy Griffin apologizes in a Twitter video for her photo of her holding a bloody held resembling Donald Trump.

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 0:30

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:48

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht
Get an inside look at American Tap House at Broadway at the Beach 1:25

Get an inside look at American Tap House at Broadway at the Beach

View More Video