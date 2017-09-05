Entertainment

Nightlife Calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

September 05, 2017 10:46 AM

Friday

Athena’s — Athena’s Filipino & American Bar & Grill

407 Yaupon Drive Myrtle Beach, DJ Ralo, 10:30 p.m. 843-712-2630.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Carolina Improv

10177 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Whose Night Out Is It, Anyway?, 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, JB’s Jamming Jazz Band, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 2 p.m.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical: A Tribute To Motown, 8 p.m. Starting at $8.95. 843-765-4386.

Heritage Park

861 SE Main St., Simpsonville, Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7:30 p.m.

House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

4640 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, Cowboy, 7 p.m. $11. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Villanova, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Saturday

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Carolina Improv

10177 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Whose Beach Is It Anyway?, 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Band On Fire, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical: A Tribute To Motown, 8 p.m. Starting at $8.95. 843-765-4386.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Crankcase & The Oilers, 9 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Scores Sports Bar

3562 Northgate Drive, Myrtle Beach, Funkmaster & the Possee, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-293-2582.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Craig Sorrells Project, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Sunday

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Passive Park

Surfside Drive & Willow Drive, Surfside Beach, Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-650-9548.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Will Ness, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Monday

Carolina Improv

10177 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Practice with the Players, 6:30 p.m. $5. 843-272-4242.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical: A Tribute To Motown, 8 p.m. Starting at $8.95. 843-765-4386.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Saluda Shoals, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Tuesday

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Blacque ’N BluBlay, 7 p.m. Starting at $8.95. 843-765-438

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Sidewalk Saints, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Wednesday

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, JT and the Strats, 4:30 p.m.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical: A Tribute To Motown, 8 p.m. Starting at $8.95. 843-765-4386.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays @ The Vineyard, 12:30 p.m. No cover. 843-399-9463.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke With Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery

4700 U.S. 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue in Concert, 7 p.m. No cover.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Matt Parker and the Deacons, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Ras Bonghi, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

