Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 26

‘Run for Kids,’ ‘Scoop Fest’ help local charities
▪ Fourth annual “Run for the Kids 5k” for Children’s Recovery Center of Myrtle Beach, at Morse Park Landing, on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, with 1-mile run/walk at 7:30 a.m., 5k run/walk 8 a.m. Entry fees vary. 843-448-3400 or www.childrensrecoverycenter.org/events.html.
▪ “Scoop Fest,” ice cream competition and benefit for Family Outreach of Horry County, 4-6 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common. $10 for ages 7 and older, $20 families, and free for ages 6 and younger. 843-234-2350 or family-outreach.org.
Apache Pier celebrates with free access for day
Visit a pier for its 11th annual Local’s Appreciation Day will include free entry, parking, and fishing access. Details at 843-449-7323 or www.apachefamilycampground.com.
Details: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Apache Family Campground and Pier, 9700 Kings Road, north of Myrtle Beach.
Strand Theater host for auditions, two films
At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown.
▪ Auditions for male character in 70s age portrayal, for Swamp Fox Players’ “Quartet,” for shows this fall, 10 a.m.-noon. Email allen@greatvin.com.
▪ Strand Cinema, from 2016: “Wakefield” at 2:30 p.m, and “I Am Not Your Negro” 7 p.m. – each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Car club brings cruise-in to Texas Roadhouse
Join the Myrtle Beach Car Club for a cruise-in. Details at 843-742-9802 or or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 3037 U.S. 17 Business, Garden City Beach. Free.
La Belle Amie Vineyard welcomes duo for afternoon
The Shamalama Duo, with Mickey Hardie and Phil Berg, will entertain for the afternoon. Details at 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
Details: 12:30-4:30 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Free.
Lecture covers young soldiers during Civil War
Learn about “Cadet & Boy Soldiers of South Carolina During the Civil War,” with Joe Long. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at HorryCounty Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free.
Grand Strand PRIDE Celebration includes expo, gala
Grand Strand PRIDE (People Respecting Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) has two more days in its third annual Celebration, at various sites across the city of Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-839-3511 or www.grandstrandpride.com:
▪ Saturday at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, 8121 Amalfi Place – Business Expo with Coastal Business Guild, 4-7 p.m., for free; and Gala with dinner, including Sea Cruz in concert, 7 p.m.-midnight, for $60, if tickets remain.
▪ “Sunday Brunch and Moments of Sacred PRIDE,” – the latter led by the Rev. Barry Stopfel – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, 6401 N. Kings Highway, with buffet meal by reservation, for $10 donation, plus gratuity (cocktails also for sale).
‘Elvis ’n’ Friends,’ ‘Ricky Mokel’ shows take stages
▪ Michael Sokolik Jr.’s “Elvis ’n’ Friends” show – 5-8 p.m. at Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort, 2311 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, with Jeff Swider, Max Lee James, Rinaldo Wright, and Stephanie Sokolik. Free. In case of rain, show moves inside hotel’s Crow’s Nest Restaurant.843-222-2324 or www.facebook.com/msjrproductions.
▪ Concert by Rob Crosby, James Dean Hicks, and Billy Montana – all singer-songwriters from Nashville, Tenn., in benefit for Teach My People and Operation Finally Home – 7-10 p.m. at Southern Living Custom Builder Program Showcase Home, 961 Tucker’s Road, Litchfield Beach, in Litchfield Plantation. $35, including dinner. 843-692-9662 or www.classichomebuilding.com/Southern-Living/.
▪ “The Ricky Mokel Comedy Show starring Grant Turner,” 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and rickymokel.com.
Comments