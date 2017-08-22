Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 23

Adult-ed registration opens for three days
Registration is 8 a.m. Wednesday-Friday for Horry County Schools Adult Education’s array of programs with Horry-Georgetown Technical College for 2017-18. Details at 843-488-6200 or hcae.horrycountyschools.net.
Details: At Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, Conway; and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach, in Building 600 on Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus.
Cheesesteak Factory host for Hot Rod cruise-in
Hot Rod Promotions will have a cruise-in. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Cheesesteak Factory, 310 U.S. 17 Business N., Surfside Beach. Free.
Hipster XL sliding into final weeks for summer
The Hipster XL inflatable beach slide is hitting its home stretch for summer. It faces northward on the beach, is 40 feet tall, 27 feet wide, and about 175 feet long. 843-280-5570 or parks.nmb.us.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 4, weather permitting, in North Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Park, at First Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, one block south of Main Street. Single ride $3, four single rides $10, daily pass $20, and weeklong pass (Sunday through Saturday) $60. Group rates also available.
Motown salute in trio of GTS Theatre’s tributes
Three shows are in a rotation into autumn: “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown”; “Beach Party/Night Fever,” a throwback to the 1960s-’70s; and opening this week, “Blacque ’N Blublay,” with David T. Morris, at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Check times and prices at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or gtstheatre.com.
Details: At GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17, near Jamin’ Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near the Super 8 motel.
Play bingo at Legion in Little River, help charities
The public is invited to play bingo at noon Wednesdays and 6 p.m. Sundays. Doors open one hour earlier for each, and proceeds benefit various charities. Details at 843-249-6643.
Details: At American Legion Post 186, 4285 Pine Drive, Little River.
