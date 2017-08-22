Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 23

The Hipster XL inflatable beach slide – facing northward on the beach, and 40 feet tall, 27 feet wide, and about 175 feet long – is open10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 4, weather permitting, in North Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Park, at First Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, one block south of Main Street. Details at 843-280-5570 or parks.nmb.us. Courtesy photo