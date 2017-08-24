PRIDE Celebration, ‘Scoop Fest’ benefits booked | Best Bets

Michael Sokolik Jr. takes a lesson this summer from his daughter, Presley Monroe Sokolik, on a stance the late Elvis Presley made famous. The father will lead an “Elvis ’n’ Friends” tribute show, 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort, 2311 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Admission is free. Details at 843-222-2324 or www.facebook.com/msjrproductions. Courtesy photo from Michael Sokolik Jr.