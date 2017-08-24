PRIDE Celebration, ‘Scoop Fest’ benefits booked | Best Bets

THURSDAY-SUNDAY | 08.24-08.27
Grand Strand PRIDE Celebration includes expo, gala
Grand Strand PRIDE (People Respecting Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) will have its third annual Celebration, at various sites across the city of Myrtle Beach –
▪ “PRIDE & Hip Hop,” opening event, during Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ third annual “Old School Hip Hop Night,” 7:05 p.m. Thursday at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, with DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa playing music for post-game concert. Tickets $9 for game only, $20 for game and buffet picnic that opens at 6:05 p.m., and $30 for game, picnic and T-shirt – all with promo code TGS2017 – also available through Pelicans’ box office.
▪ Friday – Grand Strand PRIDE Friday Happy Hour, 6-8 p.m. at Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, 6401 N. Kings Highway; and “Friday After Party,” 10 p.m. at Pulse Ultra Club, 2701 S. Kings Highway.
▪ Saturday at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, 8121 Amalfi Place – Business Expo with Coastal Business Guild, 4-7 p.m., with free admission; and Gala with dinner, including Sea Cruz in concert, 7 p.m.-midnight, for $60, if tickets are still available.
▪ “Sunday Brunch and Moments of Sacred PRIDE,” – the latter led by the Rev. Barry Stopfel – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, with brunch buffet meal by reservation, for $10 donation, plus gratuity (cocktails also for sale).
Details at 843-839-3511 or www.grandstrandpride.com.
SATURDAY | 08.26
Indulge at ‘Scoop Fest’ benefit at Valor Memorial Garden
Ice cream lovers are invited to “Scoop Fest,” an ice cream competition and benefit, 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common.
Votes will be taken for favorite ice cream flavors from such contestants including as Melt, Sub Zer Nitrogen Ice Cream, Cold Stone Creamery, and Ben & Jerry’s, in categories of Best Sundae, Judge’s Choice, Festival Favorite, and Prettiest Presentation.
Tickets for this festival, which includes craft vendors, are $10 for ages 7 and older, $20 families, and free for ages 6 and younger.
Proceeds will go to Family Outreach of Horry County, based in Conway. Details at 843-234-2350 or family-outreach.org.
SATURDAY | 08.26
Sokolik brings ‘Elvis ’n’ Friends’ free show to resort
Michael Sokolik Jr. of the Forestbrook community is known for his local shows honoring the King of Rock ’n’ Roll – for whom the 40th anniversary of his death was Aug. 16.
Sokolik, who at Legends in Concert in 2008, won the first-ever Grand Strand preliminary for Elvis Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest – will have an “Elvis ’n’ Friends” show – 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort, 2311 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. His cast comprises Jeff Swider of Pottstown, Pa., and a 10-year-old, Max Lee James, performing tributes to Elvis, along with Rinaldo Wright as Chuck Berry and Ray Charles, and Stephanie Sokolik as Marilyn Monroe. Admission is free. In case of rain, the show moves inside the hotel’s Crow’s Nest Restaurant. Details at 843-222-2324 or www.facebook.com/msjrproductions.
Also, Ryan Pelton – third-place finisher in 2015 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest finals in Memphis, Tenn. – will portray Elvis among cast of tribute artists through Sept. 3 – with Dolly Parton (Karen Hester), Madonna (Kimberly Goltry), Steven Tyler (Chris VanDahl), and the Blues Brothers (Russ Peterson as Jake, and Dan Meisner as Elwood) – at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach – 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and Monday-Sept. 3. $39.95-$49.95 ages 17 and older, and $13.95-$49.95 ages 3-16. 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
SATURDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 08.26, 08.31
Trio concert benefit, Ricky Mokel solo show among outings
Three special shows are booked on concert stages in the next week:
▪ Concert by Rob Crosby, James Dean Hicks, and Billy Montana – all singer-songwriters from Nashville, Tenn., in benefit for Teach My People and Operation Finally Home – 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Southern Living Custom Builder Program Showcase Home, 961 Tucker’s Road, Litchfield Beach, in Litchfield Plantation. $35, including dinner. 843-692-9662 or www.classichomebuilding.com/Southern-Living/.
▪ “The Ricky Mokel Comedy Show starring Grant Turner,” an Atlanta native known for his clean, family comedy in “One the Show,” 7 p.m. Saturday at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, for $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and rickymokel.com.
▪ The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington, for $34.20-$82. 910-362-7999 or capefearstage.com.
MOST FRIDAYS-SATURDAYS | Through 10.14
Strand Cinema shows each film twice in rotation
Strand Cinema, a local group that shows independent, foreign and documentary films, has begun a new stretch of screenings into autumn, with two chances to see each.
All play at the renovated historic Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown., and each is $5 for members, otherwise $7. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org:
▪ “A Quiet Passion,” from 2016, at 2:30 p.m. Friday. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
▪ “Glory” (2016), 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
▪ “Wakefield” (2016), 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
▪ “I Am Not Your Negro” (2016), 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
▪ “Growing Up Smith” (2015), 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
▪ “The 60-Yard Line” (2017), 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
▪ “Norman” (2016), 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
▪ “The Death of Mr. Lazarescu” (2005), 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
▪ “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 7 p.m. Oct. 7.
▪ “Beatriz at Dinner” (2017), 7 p.m.. Sept. 29 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
▪ “Nise: The Heart of Madness” (2015), 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
▪ “My Cousin Rachel” (2017), 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
▪ “The Wedding Plan” (2016), 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
▪ “Hero” (2017), 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
Comments