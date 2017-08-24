Entertainment

Nightlife calendar for Myrtle Beach area

August 24, 2017 5:00 AM

Friday

Athena’s — Athena’s Filipino & American Bar & Grill

407 Yaupon Drive, Myrtle Beach, DJ Ralo, 10:30 p.m. 843-712-2630.

Backyard Sports Bar & Grill

9703 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rich Johnson Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-353-2029.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Captain Buck’s Port Tiki Bar & Grill

135 Bucksport Road, Conway, Rich Johnson Band, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-397-6300.

Carolina Improv

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is it Anyway? (18+ Improv show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Crashbox, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., N. Myrtle Beach, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 2 p.m.

Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort

10000 Beach Club Drive, Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick Acoustic Pool Party, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-449-5000.

House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Sixteen Candles, 8 p.m. $10 plus ticketing fees. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m.843-427-4720.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, The Mullets, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Saturday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Ricky Mokel Comedy Special Starring Grant Turner,7 p.m. 843-272-1111.

Barefoot Landing

4898 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-8349.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Painted Man, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Drake v Future Night Feat. DJ Ricky Datruth & DJ CED, 9:30 p.m. $10. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Seth Thomas Project, 9 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Drew & Friends, 9 p.m.; No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Tim Clark Band, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Sunday

Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill

201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Donavon Frankenreiter, 5 p.m. No cover. 843-903-2628.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 7:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Josh Brannon Band, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Passive Park

Surfside Drive & Willow Drive, Surfside Beach, Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-650-9548.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Drew & Friends, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Surfside Library

410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach, Rich Johnson & Friends, 3 p.m. No cover. 843-915-5280.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Shaun Brown Duo, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Monday

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Jimmy Mowery, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Sidewalk Saints, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Tuesday

Carolina Improv

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is it Anyway? (18+ Improv show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Bil Krauss Show, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Larry Stevens Entertainment, 2 p.m.

House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Phillip Phillips,7 p.m. $27.50. 843-272-3000.

Martini

98 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Fat Jack Duo, 5 p.m. 843-249-1134.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Jason Owens, Acoustical Guitar, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Chocolate Chip and Company, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Wednesday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Paul Grimshaw Band, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, JT and the Strats, 5:30 p.m.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays @ The Vineyard, 12:30 p.m. No Cover. 843-399-9463.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke With Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Ocean Creek Resort

10600 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick Acoustic Pool Party, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-310-3426.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery

4700 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue in Concert, 7 p.m. No cover.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Ras Bonghi, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800. Matt Parker and The Deacons, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Thunder & Light, 4 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Carolina Improv

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Beach is it Anyway (all ages show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Sweet Sweet, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 2 p.m.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m.843-427-4720.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Eddie Bush, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Thunder & Light, 4 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

