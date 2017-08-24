Nightlife calendar for Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Athena’s — Athena’s Filipino & American Bar & Grill
407 Yaupon Drive, Myrtle Beach, DJ Ralo, 10:30 p.m. 843-712-2630.
Backyard Sports Bar & Grill
9703 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rich Johnson Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-353-2029.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Captain Buck’s Port Tiki Bar & Grill
135 Bucksport Road, Conway, Rich Johnson Band, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-397-6300.
Carolina Improv
10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is it Anyway? (18+ Improv show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Crashbox, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Duplin Winery
4650 U.S. 17 S., N. Myrtle Beach, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 2 p.m.
Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort
10000 Beach Club Drive, Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick Acoustic Pool Party, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-449-5000.
House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Sixteen Candles, 8 p.m. $10 plus ticketing fees. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m.843-427-4720.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, The Mullets, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Saturday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Ricky Mokel Comedy Special Starring Grant Turner,7 p.m. 843-272-1111.
Barefoot Landing
4898 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-8349.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Painted Man, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Drake v Future Night Feat. DJ Ricky Datruth & DJ CED, 9:30 p.m. $10. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Seth Thomas Project, 9 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Drew & Friends, 9 p.m.; No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Tim Clark Band, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Sunday
Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill
201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Donavon Frankenreiter, 5 p.m. No cover. 843-903-2628.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 7:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Josh Brannon Band, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Passive Park
Surfside Drive & Willow Drive, Surfside Beach, Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-650-9548.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Drew & Friends, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Surfside Library
410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach, Rich Johnson & Friends, 3 p.m. No cover. 843-915-5280.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Shaun Brown Duo, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Monday
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Jimmy Mowery, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Sidewalk Saints, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Tuesday
Carolina Improv
10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is it Anyway? (18+ Improv show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Bil Krauss Show, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Duplin Winery
4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Larry Stevens Entertainment, 2 p.m.
House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Phillip Phillips,7 p.m. $27.50. 843-272-3000.
Martini
98 U.S.17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Fat Jack Duo, 5 p.m. 843-249-1134.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Jason Owens, Acoustical Guitar, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Chocolate Chip and Company, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Wednesday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Paul Grimshaw Band, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Duplin Winery
4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, JT and the Strats, 5:30 p.m.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays @ The Vineyard, 12:30 p.m. No Cover. 843-399-9463.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke With Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Ocean Creek Resort
10600 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick Acoustic Pool Party, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-310-3426.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery
4700 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue in Concert, 7 p.m. No cover.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Ras Bonghi, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800. Matt Parker and The Deacons, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Thunder & Light, 4 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Carolina Improv
10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Beach is it Anyway (all ages show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Sweet Sweet, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Duplin Winery
4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 2 p.m.
Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m.843-427-4720.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Eddie Bush, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Thunder & Light, 4 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Comments