Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 22

Wagsters bring ‘Pure Magic’ to Gilmore Theater
The Wagsters – a married couple, Brandon and Hannah Lynne Wagster (www.wagstermagic.com) – will perform their “Pure Magic” extravaganza. Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Details: 4 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theater – also home of “The Carolina Opry,” “Time Warp” and “Thunder and Light, Starring All That!” – on north tip of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach. “Pure Magic” tickets $25 ages 17 and older and $10 ages 3-16.
Museum series ventures into ‘The Green Swamp’
Take in the “Sand Bar Lecture Series,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays through August, this week with “ “The Green Swamp,” with Edward Ovsenik, about about a 17,214-acre geographic area in Brunswick County that is managed by The Nature Conservancy. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: At Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Carolina Improv alternates shows for August
For August, Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 an S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, alternates its signature pair of shows at 7:30 p.m. Details at 843-272-4242:
▪ “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, Tuesdays and Fridays – $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com, or $15 at door.
▪ “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show, Thursdays, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance advance online) and $13 ages 4-11.
Planetarium open six days a week for summer
Through Sept. 4, Sky Theater shows are in summer mode, six days a week. Details at 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org:
▪ Mondays-Fridays – “Eclipse: 2017” at 11 a.m., for half-price admission; and “The Sky Tonight!” noon.
▪ Mondays-Saturdays – “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., “From Earth to Universe” 3 p.m., “Back to the Moon for Good” 4 p.m., and “The Sky Tonight!” 5 p.m.
▪ Rotation of laser shows – 7 and 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
▪ “Starwatch” telescope observations, 9 p.m. Wednesdays, for free.
Details: At Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Each show: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Comments