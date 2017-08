Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 16

The Grand Strand Model Railroaders, established in 1986, welcomed its 200,000th visitors to its club site on Aug. 2: 6-year-old twin brothers Caden and Declan Folly, pictured with grandfather Dennis Cicero behind them, and club’s Peter Wheeler, Dick Spatafore and Charles Kucherer, president, standing behind the family. The boys were given a limited edition, HO Harley-Davidson train set. The club has several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy, for free: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org. Courtesy photo