Magpie Salute plays Speedway as Palmetto Players visit library | Best Bets

The Magpie Salute (themagpiesalute.com), a 10-piece band including Marc Ford, Rich Robinson and Sven Pipien – three former members of The Black Crowes – will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, off U.S. 501, near Tanger Outlets and Carolina Forest. Buy tickets at 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com. Shervin Lainez Courtesy photo