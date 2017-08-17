Magpie Salute plays Speedway as Palmetto Players visit library | Best Bets

SATURDAY, SUNDAY | 08.19, 08.20
Stardusters, Magpie Salute, Lil Uzi Vert among special concerts
▪ “Summer Breeze Music Fest,” noon-6 p.m. Saturday, with Paul Grimshaw and Carolina Midnight bands till 5 p.m., at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $8; bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ “Swing Music through the Ages” by The Stardusters big band – 17-member ensemble, with Terri Stephens on vocals, and based in North Myrtle Beach – 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 200 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 910-575-4620, or email rabutler@atmc.net.
▪ The Magpie Salute (themagpiesalute.com), a 10-piece band including Marc Ford, Rich Robinson and Sven Pipien – three former members of The Black Crowes – 8 p.m. Saturday, at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, off U.S. 501, near Tanger Outlets and Carolina Forest. $20 or $40. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com.
▪ “Arts at the Church,” with Jaynie Trudell – pianist, guitarist, singer – 3 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach. 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
▪ Lil Uzi Vert, with Bibi Bourelly and Kodie Shane, 8 p.m. Sunday (rescheduled from June 18) at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $35-$65. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
SATURDAY | 08.19
Palmetto Players present night of one-act plays
The Palmetto Players will present “An Evening of One-Act Plays,” 6 p.m. Saturday at the Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard.
In this troupe – with Pat Doherty, Patricia A. Dunning, Kathy Kenney, Louisa Morris-Williams, Gail Seavey, Dave Snight, and Vince Triana – many of whom were active with the former Murrells Inlet Community Theatre.
Admission is free. Details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
SATURDAY | 08.19
Museum sites highlight ‘Wild Edibles,’ demos on dobro guitar
Horry County Museum has two special events Saturday, with free admission:
▪ “Wild Edibles” program with David Williams, including question-and-answer session, and slide show, 1 p.m. at museum, 805 Main St., Conway (843-915-5320).
▪ “Traditional Music at the Farm,” featuring dobro guitar, 1-3:30 p.m. at museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, north of Conway (843-365-3596).
Also, a weekly documentary movie series, also for free, continues at the museum, with ETV’s “South Carolinians in World War II” series, at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, with this lineup: “A World War” on Aug. 23, “The Rising Sun” Aug. 30, “The Island War” Sept. 6, “The Way Home” Sept. 13, and “Return to Normandy” Sept. 20.
More details at www.horrycountymuseum.org.
MONDAYS | Starting 08.21
Sand Dollar Squares step into new season of dances
The Sand Dollar Squares Square Dance Club will step into a new season with dancing and fellowship at the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Avenue N., Myrtle Beach.
The dances, with Joel Spivey on the call, are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays into autumn (but not on Sept. 4) for $5 per person, weekly.
Also, an house for new and experienced dancers will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18, for free.
More details at 801-680-4958 or sanddollarsquaredanc.wixsite.com/sanddollarweb.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY | 08.18-08.19
Other special outings: antiques show, bowling fest
▪ Myrtle Beach Antiques Show, by A Silver Chest of Tampa, Fla., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, in fellowship hall at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. Bypass. $6 admission, good for all three days. 813-228-0038.
▪ Annual “Bowling Blast Off and Kids’ Fest,” benefiting childhood cancer awareness, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, with one hour of free glow bowling and shoe rental per person, at Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Gray Drive, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, just west of River Oaks Drive, 843-236-1020 or myrtlebeachbowl.com.
