Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 15

‘Adult Active Series’ delves into ‘Antebellum Horry’
The “Active Adult Series,” on the third Tuesday monthly, continues with a lecture on “Horry County and the Civil War,” with Hillary Winburn. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Puzzle swap to cover tables across church hall
Take home some jigsaw puzzles, donate some, or do both, at a puzzle swap. Bring puzzle donations in secured/taped boxes by 1:45 p.m. Details at 843-449-0599.
Details: 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Kings Highway, just south of the U.S. Postal Service branch. Free.
Museum series buzzes with forum on honey bees
Take in the “Sand Bar Lecture Series,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays through August, this week with “Honey Bees: Endangered for the First Time,” with Katherine Hunt. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: At Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Duo to deliver ‘Pure Magic’ at Gilmore Theater
The Wagsters – a married couple, Brandon and Hannah Lynne Wagster (www.wagstermagic.com) – will perform their “Pure Magic” extravaganza. Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Details: 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 22 at Calvin Gilmore Theater – also home of “The Carolina Opry,” “Time Warp” and “Thunder and Light, Starring All That!” – on north tip of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach. “Pure Magic” tickets $25 ages 17 and older and $10 ages 3-16.
Exhibit of ‘snap-line’ works fills CCC art gallery
Check out an exhibit of contemporary, “snap line” works – made by dipping twine into thinned paint or ink and snapping the line onto the canvas to create lines and patterns – by Margi Weir, through Aug. 25. Also, a closing reception is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.
Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Coastal Carolina University’s Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College, on main campus, in Conway, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544. Free.
