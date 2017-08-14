Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 15

The Wagsters – a married couple, Brandon and Hannah Lynne Wagster (www.wagstermagic.com) – will perform their “Pure Magic” extravaganza at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 22 at the Calvin Gilmore Theater – also home of “The Carolina Opry,” “Time Warp” and “Thunder and Light, Starring All That!” – on the north tip of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach. Buy tickets at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com. Courtesy photo