Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 12

Hunter Hayes who debuted on the country charts in 2011 with “Storm Warning,” and later tallied other hits such as “Wanted” and “I Want Crazy,” will play 8 p.m. Saturday at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Maggie Rose will open, in a concert rescheduled from April 27. Buy tickets at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach. More details at www.hunterhayes.com and www.maggierosemusic.com. Courtesy photo