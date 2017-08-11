Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 12

‘ColorBurst 5K’ fun run, ‘Walk With a Doc’ take foot
Tidelands Health Foundation, based in Georgetown, is involved with two events on foot in Myrtle Beach:
▪ As beneficiary from second annual “ColorBurst 5K” fun run, 9 a.m. – with registration and dance party beginning 8-9 a.m. – at TicketReturn.com Field, at 21st Avenue North and Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Register for packages, also with an option to see Myrtle Beach Pelicans game in evening, at colorburst5k.com.
▪ “Walk With a Doc” monthly program, 9 a.m. from picnic shelter off Forbus Court, with a group, milelong stroll around Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park lake, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. Free. www.tidelandshealth.org/walkwithadoc.
Special screenings at Grand 14, Horry County Museum
Two special screenings will roll, both for free:
▪ For families with children with autism, sensory showing of “Nut Job 2,” 10 a.m. at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com.
▪ “Men of Honor: Freddie Stowers and Alvin York, A Story of Courage and Sacrifice in World War I,” 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Also: join Strand Cinema, for “Gifted” at 2:30 p.m., and “A Street Cat Named Bob” 7 p.m., at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Genealogy club convenes at Chapin Library
The Grand Strand Genealogy Club will meet, with Toni Carrier presenting “Finding Your Ancestors in the Freedman’s Bureau Records.” Details at www.scgsgc.org.
Details: 10:30 a.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N.
DNR Band to perform at La Belle Amie Vineyard
A “Saturday Afternoon Music” outing will include The DNR Band playing 12:30-4:30 p.m. Details at 399-9463 orwww.labelleamie.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Free.
Join High Tide plays for Murrells Inlet VFW dinner
The public in invited to dinner, with a pound of ribs or filet mignon, and baked potato, all cooked by On the Half Shell, for $10, as High Tide entertains, 5-8 p.m. Reservations requested at 843-651-6900.
Details: 4-8 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet.
Rivertown Bluegrass Society welcomes two bands
The Rivertown Bluegrass Society has concerts on the second Tuesday monthly, this time with the Morris Brothers, 5 and 7:15 p.m., and Lonesome Meadows, 6 and 8 p.m. Details at 843-457-2854 or www.rivertownbluegrasssociety.com.
Details: At Horry-Georgetown Technical College Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $12 ages 12 and older, otherwise free.
McBride, Hayes headline concerts at Barefoot Landing
Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, has two big concerts:
▪ Martina McBride, 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, for $63.25, $73.25 or $83.25. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com; also: www.martinamcbride.com and www.teammusicislove.com.
▪ Hunter Hayes, with Maggie Rose , 8 p.m. (rescheduled from April 27) at House of Blues. $35-$70. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach; and www.hunterhayes.com and www.maggierosemusic.com.
Two theaters put on plays for final two days
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Catch Me If You Can” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $25; season tickets available. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” a play geared to adults. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20 adults, $12 students with ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Comments