CCU professor, trumpeter goes ‘Worlds Wide’ on CD with jazz band

Matt White (center, front), sits among colleagues in The Super Villain Jazz Band – (from left) Roy Agee on trombone, Jonathan Wires on bass, Joe Davidian on piano, saxophonists Don Aliquo (alto) and Evan Cobb (tenor), Jim White on drums, and electric bassists Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey. White’s new CD with the group is “Worlds Wide,” released this summer on Ear Up Records. More details at www.mattwhitejazz.com. Courtesy photo