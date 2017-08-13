Matt White (center, front), sits among colleagues in The Super Villain Jazz Band – (from left) Roy Agee on trombone, Jonathan Wires on bass, Joe Davidian on piano, saxophonists Don Aliquo (alto) and Evan Cobb (tenor), Jim White on drums, and electric bassists Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey. White’s new CD with the group is “Worlds Wide,” released this summer on Ear Up Records. More details at www.mattwhitejazz.com.
Matt White (center, front), sits among colleagues in The Super Villain Jazz Band – (from left) Roy Agee on trombone, Jonathan Wires on bass, Joe Davidian on piano, saxophonists Don Aliquo (alto) and Evan Cobb (tenor), Jim White on drums, and electric bassists Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey. White’s new CD with the group is “Worlds Wide,” released this summer on Ear Up Records. More details at www.mattwhitejazz.com. Courtesy photo

Entertainment

CCU professor, trumpeter goes ‘Worlds Wide’ on CD with jazz band

By Steve Palisin

spalisin@thesunnews.com

August 13, 2017 5:00 AM

Matt White keeps on hitting new, higher notes, in multiple realms as a musician and educator.

The professional trumpeter and composer, and for Coastal Carolina University, its coordinator of jazz and commercial music, and director of ensembles, has released his second CD with the Super Villain Jazz Band, “Worlds Wide,” on Ear Up Records.

White, a married father living in Pawleys Island, with a second child on the way, fielded some questions about the team efforts that went into making “Worlds Wide,” composing its nine numbers, and getting back together with friends to paint a picture for listeners with instrumental expressions about enchanting places, all through notes, rhythms, and moods in the melodies. Read more about White, a former session musician in Nashville, Tenn., and Miami, at www.mattwhitejazz.com.

Read the full article at MyrtleBeachLife.com.

  Comments  

