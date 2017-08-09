Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 10

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” a play geared to adults and with a cast of six women playing 28 different characters, ranging in age from the 20s through 70s, is at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C., for shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. From left: Elaine Simpson, Kathy Cagney Rossi, Ella Reischer, Elizabeth Michaels, Helen C. Cashwell, and Sherrill Jolly (front, center). Buy tickets at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com. Courtesy photo