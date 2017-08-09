“Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” a play geared to adults and with a cast of six women playing 28 different characters, ranging in age from the 20s through 70s, is at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C., for shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. From left: Elaine Simpson, Kathy Cagney Rossi, Ella Reischer, Elizabeth Michaels, Helen C. Cashwell, and Sherrill Jolly (front, center). Buy tickets at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 10

August 09, 2017 5:00 AM

‘Energy Rocks,’ two more ‘Cool’ nights, at Brookgreen

At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, and open 9:30 a.m. daily, these two events are free with admission, which lasts seven days: $16 for ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org:

▪ “Children Activity Days,” in an “Energy Rocks” theme, for ages 4-12, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

▪ “Cool Summer Evenings,” with gardens open until 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, including family games at 5 p.m., frog crafts and activities 5:30, and Ron Daise orating stories at 6:15 p.m., all on Thursday.

Midnight Allie, Too Much Sylvia play outdoor concerts

▪ Midnight Allie, 7-9 p.m. in North Myrtle Beach’s Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us.

▪ Too Much Sylvia, 7 p.m. in Shallotte’s Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St. 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com.

Coastal Carolina Camera Club convenes at church

The Coastal Carolina Camera Club meets on the second Thursday monthly, this time with an informal question-and-answer session on camera settings, editing, and general photography questions. Everyone’s encouraged to bring cameras and manuals. Details at 910-287-6311 or www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.

Details: 7 p.m. at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St., Shallotte, N.C.

Theater touches on ‘Love, Loss, and What I Wore’

In “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” a play geared to adults, a cast of six women play 28 different characters, ranging in age from the 20s through 70s. Details at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20 adults, $12 students with ID.

