Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 10

‘Energy Rocks,’ two more ‘Cool’ nights, at Brookgreen
At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, and open 9:30 a.m. daily, these two events are free with admission, which lasts seven days: $16 for ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org:
▪ “Children Activity Days,” in an “Energy Rocks” theme, for ages 4-12, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday.
▪ “Cool Summer Evenings,” with gardens open until 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, including family games at 5 p.m., frog crafts and activities 5:30, and Ron Daise orating stories at 6:15 p.m., all on Thursday.
Midnight Allie, Too Much Sylvia play outdoor concerts
▪ Midnight Allie, 7-9 p.m. in North Myrtle Beach’s Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us.
▪ Too Much Sylvia, 7 p.m. in Shallotte’s Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St. 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
Coastal Carolina Camera Club convenes at church
The Coastal Carolina Camera Club meets on the second Thursday monthly, this time with an informal question-and-answer session on camera settings, editing, and general photography questions. Everyone’s encouraged to bring cameras and manuals. Details at 910-287-6311 or www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
Details: 7 p.m. at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St., Shallotte, N.C.
Theater touches on ‘Love, Loss, and What I Wore’
In “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” a play geared to adults, a cast of six women play 28 different characters, ranging in age from the 20s through 70s. Details at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20 adults, $12 students with ID.
