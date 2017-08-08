Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 9

Shop monthly book sale at Surfside Library
The Friends of the Surfside Beach Library has a book sale on the second Wednesday monthly. Details at 843-238-5869 for Friends group, or from library at 843-205-5280 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 4-6 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library Surfside Beach branch, 410 Surfside Drive.
Myrtle Waves’ pool movies close with ‘Dolphin Tale 2’
A final family “Dive-In Movie Night,” weather permitting, will splash with “Dolphin Tale 2.” Park opens 10 a.m. daily. Details at 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at Myrtle Waves Water Park, at 3000 Mr. Joe White Avenue North Extension, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. Special general admission after 4 p.m. Wednesdays for $13.99 plus tax – no next day free with this rate.
Brookgreen opens final week of ‘Cool Summer Evenings’
During this closing week of “Cool Summer Evenings,” with Brookgreen Gardens staying open until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Reggie Sullivan Band and True Sol will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Also, on Thursday: family games at 5 p.m., frog crafts and activities 5:30, and Ron Daise orating stories at 6:15 p.m., and for an extra $8 for adults, $4 children, “A Pirate Adventure” boat rides at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org/CoolSummerEvenings.html.
Details: At Brookgreen, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach (open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily). Free with admission, which lasts seven days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger.
‘Catch’ Theatre of the Republic’s season opener
Theatre of the Republic has opened its 48th season with the musical “Catch Me If You Can.” Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $25; season tickets available.
Learn about World War II in museum movie series
See a documentary at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, with ETV’s “South Carolinians in World War II” series into September. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
