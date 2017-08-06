ColorBurst 5K back to bat in partnership with Pelicans

Washable, water-based paints will fly as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans host the second annual “ColorBurst 5K” fun run at 9 a.m. Saturday at TicketReturn.com Field, at 21st Avenue North and Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach. This day party, a benefit for Tidelands Health Foundation, based in Georgetown, also will pick up again with the Pelicans’ baseball game that night. Registration details at colorburst5k.com. Courtesy photo