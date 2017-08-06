ColorBurst 5K back to bat in partnership with Pelicans

All these colors run, together, and everyone taking part in this party becomes a canvas.
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will host the second annual “ColorBurst 5K” fun run at 9 a.m. Saturday at TicketReturn.com Field, at 21st Avenue North and Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach.
At this benefit for Tidelands Health Foundation, based in Georgetown, participants of all ages are encouraged to wear clothes for musical blasts of nontoxic, hypoallergenic, washable, water-based paints, for a day party that also will pick up again with the Pelicans’ baseball game that night. Registration details at colorburst5k.com.
Michael Silver, ColorBurst’s director, previewed the event with a potpourri of particulars that go into its planning.
Q: With these ColorBursts creating their own rainbows across the country, what has fueled the turnout, making these family affairs a new summer tradition in so many places?
A: Color runs, specifically ColorBursts, are perfect for any age and any skill level. This is what fuels the popularity; it’s more of an event than a race. We like to tell people: You can walk, jog or run, but whatever you do, it will be the most fun you’ll ever have exercising. Kids run for free at ColorBurst 5K, which makes it even easier for families to make it down for the event of the summer.
Q: The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a farm club in Northeast Ohio for my hometown Cleveland Indians, also had a ColorBurst booked in August. What has made baseball teams score in home runs as partners for these activities, besides the all-ages appeal and memories to bring home, and having a game to round out the day?
A: The Scrappers and Pelicans have been more than amazing partners throughout this entire planning process. The ability to work with such great organizations makes it easy for us. They have helped a lot with getting the word out and in creative a buzz around the event with their fan group. The fact that all participants get to spend the night at the ballpark is just an added bonus. We feel it’s a mutually beneficial partnership: ColorBurst gets a home for its event, and the Scrappers and Pelicans each get some great exposure along the way.
Q: For anyone taking part, run or walk, even without any desire to finish in first place, what makes everyone a winner for splashing into a ColorBurst?
A: ColorBurst 5K is more than just a race. It’s an event that encompasses so much more than just a standard 5K. Participants are encouraged to show up early for the pre-party surrounding the DJ booth. After the race, there is, of course, a post party. During these parties, paint will be flying, music will be blasting, and participants of all ages will be dancing the day away. So much is going on outside the race itself that all runners can find something different they love about the day.
Q: Of the paint color mixes, which will have the most glow or pizzazz this year, and might the crews firing out the colors have even more fun than the people shouldering the splashes?
A: This year, we have a patriotic theme. This has sparked a buzz around the event, as all runners will come together as one exciting theme. Runners will be dressed in white as our crew blasts them with red and blue washable paint. It’s going to be an incredible sight to witness and be a part of.
Q: How did Tidelands Health Foundation become the beneficiary for the Myrtle Beach event on Aug. 12?
A: We have such a great relationship with Tidelands Health that it was a no-brainer to make the foundation our beneficiary sponsor. It’s an honor to work with such a great organization and we are extremely proud to be able to help out its mission. Our mutual interest in partnering sparked this relationship, and we couldn’t ask for a more helpful sponsor.
If you go
WHAT: Second annual “ColorBurst 5K” fun run
BENEFITING: Tidelands Health Foundation, based in Georgetown.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Aug. 12, with registration and dance party beginning 8-9 a.m.
WHERE: TicketReturn.com Field, at 21st Avenue North and Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach.
HOW MUCH: $34.99 (basic package) or $44.99 (enhanced) by Thursday, otherwise $40 or $50, respectively – and family of 4 for $49.99 per team – including tickets for Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ game at 7:05 p.m. that day against Carolina Mudcats from Zebulon, N.C.
ALSO: For ages 12 and younger, “Little ColorBurst Runner” entry, for free – one per adult registered, or $19.99 to include baseball game ticket, and $5 per additional child runner entry.
INFORMATION: colorburst5k.com/tickets/myrtle-beach-sc-saturday-aug-12-2017
