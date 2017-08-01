Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 2

Theatre of the Republic opens its 48th season, with the musical “Catch Me If You Can.” Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 13, at the Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. Buy tickets at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com. Courtesy photo