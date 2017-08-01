Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 2

Hobcaw Barony books ‘Wild Wednesdays’ finale
The “Wild Wednesdays” series for families with children wraps up with a “Snake Birthday” theme featuring these reptiles. Registration required at 843-546-4623 or www.hobcawbarony.org.
Details: 2:30-4 p.m. at Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, just north of Georgetown, for $10, with room for 20 children.
Author signs copies of novel at Book Warehouse
Dennis Hetzel, a Chicago native, will have a meet-and-greet, and signing copies of his latest novel, “Season of Lies,” published by Headline Books Inc. – about a Chicago Cubs pitcher and a U.S. president whose lives become intertwined during respective World Series and White House races. Details at www.dennishetzel.com, and host site at 843-236-6913.
Details: 6-8 p.m. at Book Warehouse, at Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, about three miles north of Myrtle Beach, and just past S.C. 31.
See ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ in pool at Myrtle Waves
Family “Dive-In Movie Nights” roll every Wednesday, weather permitting, on this evening with “Kung Fu Panda 3,” and “Dolphin Tale 2” on Aug. 9. Park opens 10 a.m. daily. Details at 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at Myrtle Waves Water Park, at 3000 Mr. Joe White Avenue North Extension, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. Special general admission after 4 p.m. Wednesdays for $13.99 plus tax – no next day free with this rate.
Brookgreen brings in bands twice this week
During “Cool Summer Evenings,” Brookgreen Gardens stays open until 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, through Aug. 11, with concerts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday, this week with Prettier Than Matt and Oracle Blue, respectively. Also, on Thursdays: family games at 5 p.m., frog crafts and activities 5:30, and Ron Daise orating stories at 6:15 p.m., and for extra $8 for adults, $4 children, “A Pirate Adventure” boat rides at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org/CoolSummerEvenings.html.
Details: At Brookgreen, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach (open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily). Free with admission, which lasts seven days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger.
‘Catch’ Theatre of the Republic’s season opener
Theatre of the Republic opens its 48th season, with the musical “Catch Me If You Can.” Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 13, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $25; season tickets available.
Learn about World War II in museum movie series
See a documentary at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, with ETV’s “South Carolinians in World War II” series into September, including “A New Front” on Aug. 2. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
GTS Theatre tribute shows salute Motown, 1960s-’70s
Two shows rotate weekly this summer: “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” and “Beach Party/Night Fever,” a throwback to the 1960s-’70s. Check show times and prices at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
Details: At GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17, near Jamin’ Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near the Super 8 motel.
Comments