Nightlife Calendar for Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Carolina Improv
10177 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is it Anyway? (18+ Improv show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Duplin Winery
4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 2 p.m.
Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort
10000 Beach Club Dr., Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick Acoustic Pool Party, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-449-5000.
House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Playboi Carti, 7 p.m. $20. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, Grassabillies, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Paperwork, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
The Whiskey Fish
3415 U.S.17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Rich Johnson Duo, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-947-0805.
Saturday
Backyard Sports Bar & Grill
9703 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Rich Johnson Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-353-2029.
Barefoot Landing
4898 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-8349.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, The Envelopes, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Swim in the Wild, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Sunday
Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill
201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Annual Jerryfest, 5 p.m. No cover. 843-903-2628.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 7:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Passive Park
Surfside Dr. & Willow Dr., Surfside Beach, Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-650-9548.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, Magnum PI, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Wacca Wache Marina — Deck 383
1950 Wachesaw Rd., Murrells Inlet, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 11:30 p.m. 843-357-3838.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Last Call With Joe, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Monday
Carolina Improv
10177 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Beach is it Anyway (all ages show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Comedy Magician Michael Bairefoot, 6 p.m. $15/$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Cornbread, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Tuesday
Duplin Winery
4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Larry Stevens Entertainment, 2 p.m.
Martini
98 US 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Fat Jack Duo, 5 p.m. 843-249-1134.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Jimmy Mallory, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Wednesday
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Comedy Hypnotist Herb McCandless, Jr, 6 p.m. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Duplin Winery
4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, JT and the Strats, 5:30 p.m.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Rd., Little River, Wine Wednesdays @ The Vineyard, 12:30 p.m. No cover. 843-399-9463.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke With Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Ocean Creek Resort
10600 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick Acoustic Pool Party, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-310-3426.
The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery
4700 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue in Concert, 7 p.m. No cover.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Grey Sky Revival, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Zomboy, 7 p.m. $18. 843-272-3000.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Thunder & Light, 4 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Chocolate Chip and Company, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
