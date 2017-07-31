Nightlife Calendar for Myrtle Beach area

Entertainment

Friday

Carolina Improv

10177 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is it Anyway? (18+ Improv show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 2 p.m.

Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort

10000 Beach Club Dr., Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick Acoustic Pool Party, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-449-5000.

House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Playboi Carti, 7 p.m. $20. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, Grassabillies, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Paperwork, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

The Whiskey Fish

3415 U.S.17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Rich Johnson Duo, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-947-0805.

Saturday

Backyard Sports Bar & Grill

9703 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Rich Johnson Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-353-2029.

Barefoot Landing

4898 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-8349.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, The Envelopes, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Swim in the Wild, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Sunday

Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill

201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Annual Jerryfest, 5 p.m. No cover. 843-903-2628.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 7:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Passive Park

Surfside Dr. & Willow Dr., Surfside Beach, Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-650-9548.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, Magnum PI, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Wacca Wache Marina — Deck 383

1950 Wachesaw Rd., Murrells Inlet, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 11:30 p.m. 843-357-3838.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Last Call With Joe, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Monday

Carolina Improv

10177 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Beach is it Anyway (all ages show), 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Comedy Magician Michael Bairefoot, 6 p.m. $15/$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Cornbread, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Tuesday

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Larry Stevens Entertainment, 2 p.m.

Martini

98 US 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Fat Jack Duo, 5 p.m. 843-249-1134.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Jimmy Mallory, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Wednesday

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Comedy Hypnotist Herb McCandless, Jr, 6 p.m. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, JT and the Strats, 5:30 p.m.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Rd., Little River, Wine Wednesdays @ The Vineyard, 12:30 p.m. No cover. 843-399-9463.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke With Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Ocean Creek Resort

10600 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Chris Elswick Acoustic Pool Party, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-310-3426.

The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery

4700 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue in Concert, 7 p.m. No cover.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Grey Sky Revival, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Zomboy, 7 p.m. $18. 843-272-3000.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, Thunder & Light, 4 p.m. www.thecalvingilmoretheater.com 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Chocolate Chip and Company, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

