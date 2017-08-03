August full of festivals not totally eclipsed by one special day

A grand sundial at Brookgreen Gardens, “Time and the Fates of Man,” a bronze statue from 1939 by the late Paul Howard Manship, might yield an unusual view of the total eclipse at about 2:40 p.m. Aug. 21. Brookgreen, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, also will have its “Solar Eclipse Festival,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. that day – Buy tickets at 888-718-4253 or www.brookgreen.org/eclipse. More details at 843-235-6000 or 800-849-1931. Courtesy photo