August full of festivals not totally eclipsed by one special day

Celebrations in August across the Grand Strand might be eclipsed by one day in particular.
However, before and after the total solar eclipse that will slice its way across South Carolina’s Lowcountry for the first half of the afternoon on Aug. 21, numerous festivals are popping up as a lead-in into September and October, when things really get festive on the Grand Strand.
Check out this roundup of events, which includes a special day on each of the next two weekends at the home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans – the 2015-16 Carolina League Mills Cup champions and Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs – and the 35th annual Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art & Craft Festival, this Friday through Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Also, for anyone wondering why the annual “South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale,” at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, is later than its usual August slot, the 29th annual event will be will be 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7. Mark Kruea, city spokesman, said that date worked out amid the various events booked at the convention center this year. Vendor registration will start at 8 a.m. Monday on site, and all the spaces are filled every year. Kruea said spots for the 2016 sale sold out in about two days. More details at 843-918-1235 or www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/garagesale.html.
Some total eclipse outings, all on Aug. 21
▪ “Moon Shadow over Hopsewee” Eclipse Celebration, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Hopsewee Plantation, 494 Hopsewee Road, along U.S. 17, 12 miles south of Georgetown, just before the North Santee River crossing. $20 advance or $25 on site, including viewing glasses. 843-546-7891, 843-970-2779 or hopsewee.com.
▪ “Solar Eclipse Festival,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, including music by Oracle Blue, free eclipse glasses, and Whispering Wings Butterfly Exhibit, but Native Wildlife Zoo open only 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on this day. $20 ages 13 and older, otherwise $15. Regular daily garden hours of 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. will resume Aug. 22. Buy tickets at 888-718-4253 or www.brookgreen.org/eclipse. More details at 843-235-6000 or 800-849-1931.
▪ “Black Hole Sun Party: The Celebration of the Total Solar Eclipse,” noon-3 p.m. on The Deck, at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, including music by PaperWork. Free admission and solar viewing glasses. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Community gathering, 1 p.m. at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Georgetown campus, 4003 S. Fraser St. (U.S. 17), Georgetown, with children’s activities, presentation at 2 p.m. by Patricia Craig from the Lunar & Planetary Institute, before eclipse at about 2:40 p.m. 843-349-3658 or hgtc.edu/eclipse. Groups of 10 or more are asked to email Laura.roper@hgtc.edu.
▪ “Eclipse on a Warship,” at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, with Christian Iliadis, chairman of the department of physics and astronomy at University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill. Free with admission with tickets purchased on day of eclipse – $22 ages 12-61, $17 active duty military and ages 62 and older, $14 ages 6-11, and free for service personnel in uniform and ages 5 and younger – with sales starting at 9 a.m., and limited space available. Parking $5. 843-884-2727 or www.patriotspoint.org.
Other eclipse-related events
▪ “Eclipse: 2017” Sky Theater shows, 11 a.m. Mondays-Fridays through Sept. 1, at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Half-price for this show only, discounted to: $4.75 ages 13-61, $4.25 ages 62 and older, $3.75 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Through Georgetown County Library: “The Solar Eclipse and Safety,” with Ron Revere, from Coastal Carolina University, 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard (843-545-3623); “In the Moon’s Shadow: The Strange and Rare Occurrences of Solar Eclipses,” with Louis J. Rubbo, from CCU, 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; and Kevin Manning, president and chief executive officer of Look Up to the Stars (www.lookuptothestars.com) and former NASA consultant, on hand, 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 21 at Waccamaw Neck branch, explaining live feed from NASA television, then outside 1-4 p.m. during eclipse, and afterward. All for free. georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Space Week,” through Georgetown County Library, at Andrews branch, 105 N. Morgan St.: “Sun Paintings” craft, for ages 5 and older, 11 a.m. Aug. 14; “Sun Story Time,” for ages 5 and younger, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15; “Galaxy Slime,” for ages 5 and older, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16; “Moon Story Time,” for ages 5 and younger, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16; “Moon Movie” with “Wall-E,” for all ages, 2 p.m. Aug. 18; and eclipse viewing, 1:15 p.m. Aug. 21. 843-545-3621.
▪ “The Universe & An All American Total Solar Eclipse,” for ages 8 and older, with Kevin Manning, president and chief executive officer of Look Up to the Stars in Sarasota, Fla. (www.lookuptothestars.com), and former NASA consultant, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N. Free. with 75 tickets available at 6:30 p.m. that day, and free solar eclipse viewing glasses to take home. 843-918-1275 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ Free events at Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St. (U.S. 76/U.S. 301 Business), Florence: In Dooley Planetarium, “Solar Workshops” on Aug. 19, for families with small children at 9 a.m., and with older children 10:30, both with pre-registration required; on Aug. 20, “Earth Moon & Sun” at 2 p.m., and “Solar Superstorms” 4 p.m.; then eclipse viewing on Aug, 21 opens at noon at Griffin Athletic Complex. 843-661-1441 or astro.fmarion.edu/planet.
Events with Myrtle Beach Pelicans
At TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, at 21st Avenue North and Robert M. Grissom Parkway:
▪ “Pizza Party” to determine which city – Chicago or New York – has the best pizza in the world, as Pelicans (renamed the “Deep Dishers” for this event) play the Salem Red Sox, 7:05 p.m. Friday – coinciding with Brooklyn (N.Y.) Cyclones (renamed “Slices” on this night), Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, in home game at MCU Park in Brooklyn, Friday against Tri-City Valley Cats. Both host teams plan a series of competitions between players, front office staff and fans. Pelicans tickets $9, $11 or $13 advance – and $2 more on game day, and always $3 discount for military, with ID. Also, all-you-can-eat deep-dish pizza buffet for $15 extra on this “Foodie Friday”; and vote on pizza preference at wyng.com/campaign/824349. 843-918-6000, 877-918-8499 or www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com.
▪ Second annual “ColorBurst 5K” fun run, benefiting Tidelands Health Foundation, 9 a.m. Aug. 12, with registration and dance party beginning 8-9 a.m. $34.99 (basic package) or $44.99 (enhanced) by Aug. 10, otherwise $40 or $50, respectively – and family of 4 for $49.99 per team – including tickets for Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ game at 7:05 p.m. that day against Carolina Mudcats from Zebulon, N.C. Also, for ages 12 and younger, “Little ColorBurst Runner” entry, for free – one per adult registered, or $19.99 to include baseball game ticket, and $5 per additional child runner entry. colorburst5k.com/tickets/myrtle-beach-sc-saturday-aug-12-2017.
Other special events include Stardusters Big Band, PRIDE weekend
▪ 35th annual Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art & Craft Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $8 ages 13 and older ($1 discount coupon available online), $1 ages 6-12, and free ages 5 and younger. Parking $5 daily. Also, admission lasts all three days with return pass available from show office, with photo ID. 336-282-5550 or www.gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_myrtle_summer.shtml.
▪ “Swing Music through the Ages” concert by The Stardusters big band – 17-member ensemble, with Terri Stephens on vocals, and based in North Myrtle Beach – 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at First Baptist Church, 200 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 910-575-4620, or email rabutler@atmc.net.
▪ Grand Strand PRIDE (People Respecting Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) Celebration, Aug. 24-27 at various sites in Myrtle Beach, highlighted on Aug. 26 at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, 8121 Amalfi Place, with Business Expo with Coastal Business Guild, 4-7 p.m., for free, and “Gala” with dinner, including Sea Cruz in concert, 7 p.m.-midnight, for $60. 843-839-3511 or www.grandstrandpride.com.
Slew of outings all outdoors
▪ Summer finales at The Market Common, in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway: “Movies Under the Stars” – mostly rated PG, at dusk Fridays: “Moana” Aug. 4, “Back to the Future” Aug. 11, “Monsters University” Aug. 18, and “The Addams Family” (PG-13) Aug. 25; and “Concerts on the Green” with “Liverpool ... Carolina’s Beatles Experience,” 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17. 843-839-3500 or www.marketcommonmb.com/events/.
▪ At Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, north of Conway: Tobacco Heritage Day,” see demonstrations on hand tying and stringing of tobacco, and a variety of domestic activities such as grinding grits and meal, cooking on a wood stove, blacksmithing, and traditional music, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; and “Traditional Music at the Farm,” with dobro guitar, 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Both for free. 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ At La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School, each noon-6 p.m. with live music till 5 p.m.: “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Oldies Music Fest,” Saturday, with Latitude, and Stringwood Trio; and “Summer Breeze Music Fest,” Aug. 19, with Paul Grimshaw and Carolina Midnight bands. Each $8; bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ At Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, off U.S. 501, near Tanger Outlets and Carolina Forest: Free family movies at dark on the second Friday monthly, and gates open at 7 p.m. (bring blankets and lawn chairs): “Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story” on Aug. 11, “The Lego Batman Movie” Sept. 8, and “Finding Dory” Oct. 13; and The Magpie Salute (themagpiesalute.com), a 10-piece band including Marc Ford, Rich Robinson and Sven Pipien – three former members of The Black Crowes – 8 p.m. Aug. 19, for $20 or $40. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com.
Final month for daily outdoor entertainment at shopping centers
▪ “Summer Nights,” daily through Sept. 3 at Broadway at the Beach, bordered by U.S. 17 Bypass, Robert M. Grissom Parkway and 21st and 29th avenues North in Myrtle Beach, in center court area with Mr. Nigel, an interactive musical entertainer, 7-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; Shelley Sasser from Dino Capone’s School of Rock, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; and children’s face painting, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Also: Mini-Starz, 6-8 p.m. first Saturdaysthrough September, in Heroes Harbor, near Margaritaville; and fireworks, 10 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 18, and on Sept. 3. 843-444-3200, 800-386-4662 or www.broadwayatthebeach.com.
▪ “SummerFest!” 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 2 at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, in Lakeside Village, near carousel and Castano’s Italian Restaurant, with Nick Pike, a British juggler, comedian, unicyclist, and former semi-finalist from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Sundays-Thursdays; children’s karaoke with Larry Tanelli on Fridays; and movie and show characters in meet and greets, and posing for photos; and fireworks 9:30 p.m. Mondays. 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.
