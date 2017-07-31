Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 1

Eclipse preparation programs at two libraries
Georgetown County Library welcomes Jeannette M. Myers, from Dooley Planetarium at Francis Marion University, for “Solar Eclipse Fun for Kids” programs at 10 a.m. at the Georgetown (main branch), 405 Cleland St. (843-545-3300), and 2:30 p.m. at the Andrews branch, 105 N. Morgan St. (843-545-3621), then she will return to the Georgetown branch for a lecture, “Preparing for the Solar Eclipse” at 6 p.m.
Details: All for free. More details at georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
‘Monster Trucks’ roars for free on three mornings
“Poppy’s Summer Movie Magic” screenings, all rated PG, roll at 10 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. This week, it’s “Monster Trucks,” and the series wraps up with “Norm of the North” Aug. 8-10. Details at 843-282-0550, 843-315-2991 or www.stonetheatres.com.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Free.
Homebrewer pours extra education in museum series
Take in the “Sand Bar Lecture Series,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays through August, this week with “All About Beer 2” with Jim Hill, a local homebrewer, covering the history of beer, beer styles, basic brewing techniques, facts and myths about beer, and how to enjoy your favorite glass of beer. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: At Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
The Tams, Little Red entertain in Calabash park
Catch the Tams with Little Red in concert. Details at 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
Details: 6:30 p.m. in Calabash Town Park, 868 Persimmon Road. Free.
Philatelists welcome at monthly stamp club meetings
The Myrtle Beach Stamp Club meets the first Tuesday monthly, welcoming anyone interested in stamp collecting, including a members’ “bourse-swap” for this session. Details at 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
Details: 7 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free admission; memberships available.
‘High Steppin’ Country’ dancin’ for 41st summer
The 41st annual “High Steppin’ Country” youth revue has shows at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, as well as Aug. 8, and Saturdays through Sept. 2. Buy tickets at 843-447-7343.
Details: In Lakewood Camping Resort’s Theater by the Sea, 5901 S. Kings Highway, between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, about a mile north of S.C. 544. $10 ages 13 and older, $5 for children 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. Park near entrance, to right of The Camping Connection, for shuttles available starting at 7 p.m.
