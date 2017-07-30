In 35th year, Craftsmen’s show stays ‘Classic’ in Myrtle Beach

Curtis Cecil, seen working with glass blowing, will be among more than 200 exhibitors taking part in the 35th annual Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art & Craft Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. More details at www.gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_myrtle_summer.shtml. Courtesy photo