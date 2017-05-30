Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 31

Old Bridge Museum open four days weekly
Visit the Old Bridge Preservation Society’s museum, open through winter, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Details at 910-363-6585 or oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
Details: At Old Bridge Museum, 109 Shoreline Drive W., Sunset Beach, N.C. Free.
Planetarium expands schedule for summer
Through Sept. 4, Sky Theater shows are in summer mode, six days a week. Details at 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org:
▪ Mondays-Fridays – “Eclipse: 2017” at 11 a.m., for half-price admission; and “The Sky Tonight!” noon.
▪ Mondays-Saturdays – “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., “From Earth to Universe” 3 p.m., “Back to the Moon for Good” 4 p.m., and “The Sky Tonight!” 5 p.m.
▪ Rotation of laser shows – 7 and 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
▪ “Starwatch” telescope observations, 9 p.m. Wednesdays, for free.
Details: At Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Each show: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Museum plays documentaries at 1 p.m. Wednesdays
See a documentary at 1 p.m. Wednesdays: “Carolina Stories: Over Here, the Homefront During World War I” May 31, “Carolina Stories: Miss Springmaid” June 7, and “Carolina Stories: A History of Surfing in South Carolina” June 14 and 21, and “Birth of a Nation: The Making of the Declaration of Independence” June 28. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Edwards, Avatar Blue perform blues, jazz
Take in some jazz and classic blues with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, every Wednesday night. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
