Take in some jazz and classic blues with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on the west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and the south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge. Details at 843-267-9940.
Entertainment

May 30, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 31

Old Bridge Museum open four days weekly

Visit the Old Bridge Preservation Society’s museum, open through winter, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Details at 910-363-6585 or oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.

Details: At Old Bridge Museum, 109 Shoreline Drive W., Sunset Beach, N.C. Free.

Planetarium expands schedule for summer

Through Sept. 4, Sky Theater shows are in summer mode, six days a week. Details at 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org:

▪ Mondays-Fridays – “Eclipse: 2017” at 11 a.m., for half-price admission; and “The Sky Tonight!” noon.

▪ Mondays-Saturdays – “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., “From Earth to Universe” 3 p.m., “Back to the Moon for Good” 4 p.m., and “The Sky Tonight!” 5 p.m.

▪ Rotation of laser shows – 7 and 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

▪ “Starwatch” telescope observations, 9 p.m. Wednesdays, for free.

Details: At Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Each show: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.

Museum plays documentaries at 1 p.m. Wednesdays

See a documentary at 1 p.m. Wednesdays: “Carolina Stories: Over Here, the Homefront During World War I” May 31, “Carolina Stories: Miss Springmaid” June 7, and “Carolina Stories: A History of Surfing in South Carolina” June 14 and 21, and “Birth of a Nation: The Making of the Declaration of Independence” June 28. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.

Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.

