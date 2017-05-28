North Myrtle Beach native taps into ‘World of Dance’ premiere

Aaron Burr has tapped into a career that has taken him overseas from his native North Myrtle Beach. Watch the professional tap dancer compete as part of the five-man troupe Rhythmatic on the series premiere of “World of Dance,” at 10 p.m. Tuesday on NBC: WMBF-TV 32 in Myrtle Beach, WCBD-TV 2 in Charleston, and WECT-TV 6 in Wilmington, N.C. Details at www.nbc.com/world-of-dance?CID=Search%7CWorld-Of-Dance&nbc=1. Courtesy photo