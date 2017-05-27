Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 28

Music festival closes; Surfside ‘Serenades’ start
▪ Finale of “Waccamaw Getaway Music Festival,” at Bucksport Marina, 135 Bucksport Road, east from U.S. 701, south of Conway – with Bubba Love 11 a.m., Matt Parker and the Deacons 12:20 p.m., Dubtown Cosmonauts 2:10, PaperWork 4 p.m., Electric Soul Pandemic 5:50, Groove Fetish 7:40, Ben Miller Band 9:30, and TreeHouse! at 11:20. $25 ages 10 and older, otherwise free. 843-397-5566, and at www.wave104.com/waccamaw-getaway-lineup/.
▪ Opening of ninth annual weekly “Surfside Sunday Serenades,” 2-4 p.m. in gazebo at Surfside Beach’s Passive Park, near veterans memorial, at Surfside and Willow drives, by front of Horry County Memorial Library’s Surfside Beach branch – with Glenn “Houndog” Hanson, Randall Hill, and Acoustic Johnny taking turns. Free. 843-450-7281.
Events on move in Surfside Beach, Brookgreen
▪ In Surfside Beach: “Memorial Day Golf Cart Parade,” 1 p.m., south on Ocean Boulevard, from 16th Avenue North to Melody Lane (register by emailing dellis@surfsidebeach.org); and “Memorial Day Cookout,” 4-8 p.m. at Surfside and Yaupon drives, with music by Sea Cruz. Each free. 843-650-9548 or surfsidebeach.org.
▪ Memorial Day Weekend 5K Run and 1-Mile Race, 6 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach. $30 (advance through Saturday, otherwise $28) and $15, respectively, at www.myrtlebeachfestivalpromotions.com). 843-235-6000 or www.brookgreen.org.
Four theater groups trot out variety of plays
▪ Finale of Swamp Fox Players’ “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” for all ages, 2:30 p.m. at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $20. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Clybourne Park,” geared to adults, 3 p.m. Sundays through June 4, and 7:30 p.m. June 2-3, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $22. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s, “K2,” geared to adults, 3 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through June 11, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Final of premiere of Wicked Gift Productions’ “The Moonflower,” a Gothic thriller, 8 p.m. at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $5. Parental guidance suggested. 843-497-2884.
Boathouse welcomes A Thousand Horses for concert
A Thousand Horses is next in the “Sunday Funday” summer concert series, which showcases national and regional touring artists. Also: Quiet Riot on June 4, Big Something June 11, Trial By Fire tribute to Journey June 18, Badfish tribute to Sublime June 25, and The Clarks July 2. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
Details: 5 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. Free.
‘E.T.’ lands in Grand 14 classic film series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” from 1982, on May 28 and 31; “The Princess Bride” June 4 and 7; “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” June 11 and 14; “Raiders of the Lost Ark” June 18 and 21; “The Blues Brothers” June 25 and 28; “Jaws” July 2 and 5; and “The Sandlot” July 9 and 12. Details at 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
All three local water parks open for season
Prices vary by site:
▪ Splashes Oceanfront Water Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, across from Family Kingdom Amusement Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
▪ Wild Water & Wheels, 910 U.S. Business S., Surfside Beach. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday. . 843-238-3787 or www.wild-water.com.
▪ Myrtle Waves Water Park, on Mr. Joe White Avenue (formerly 10th Avenue North) Extension in Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday-Monday. 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com.
