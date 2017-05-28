Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 29

U.S. troops head for the western front in France in 1918. Two World War I Medal of Honor recipients are the subject of a Memorial Day tribute film –“Men of Honor: Freddie Stowers and Alvin York – A Story of Courage and Sacrifice in World War I” – 2 p.m. Monday at the Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Free admission for this; seats are first come, first served. Details at 843-282-0550. Courtesy photo from Library of Congress