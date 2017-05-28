Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 29

‘Military Appreciation Days’ events conclude
More details at 843-918-1014 or www.militaryappreciationdays.com:
▪ Memorial Day Veterans March with Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, 9 a.m., south on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard between 16th and Ninth avenues North, with brief ceremony at former Pavilion site.
▪ Memorial Day ceremony, 11 a.m. – after mini-concert at 10:30 a.m. by Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach – at Myrtle Beach Convention Center Plaza, on Oak Street at 21st Avenue North.
▪ Memorial Day service by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 925, 11 a.m. at Old Horry County Courthouse, 1201 Third Ave., Conway. 843-492-0005 or www.vva925.org.
▪ Memorial Day tribute film, 2 p.m. at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. 843-282-0550
Other Memorial Day observances span area
▪ Memorial Day observance, 10 a.m. at Georgetown Veterans Memorial Wall, 715 Church St. (U.S. 17), Georgetown, between American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444. 843-546-3745.
▪ Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C., with retired Army Lt. Col. John G. “Jack” Heslin, a Vietnam veteran, giving keynote speech. 910-579-3577.
▪ Memorial Day Service, 2:30 p.m. in Surfside Beach Veterans Memorial, in town’s Passive Park, at Surfside and Willow drives, by front of Horry County Memorial Library Surfside Beach branch. 843-650-9548 or surfsidebeach.org.
▪ Memorial Day service with Little River Elks Lodge 2840 and other groups, including music by Myrtle Beach Regional Pipe Band, 11 a.m. at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens, 65 E. S.C. 90, Little River, at U.S. 17, S.C. 9 and Nixon Crossroads. 843-249-2932.
▪ Memorial Day services, noon at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420 of Murrells Inlet, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet, with Curtis Bostic, a Marine Corps Desert Storm veteran from Charleston, as guest speaker; Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist for WPDE-TV 15, as master of ceremonies; Battle Cross ceremony by Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association; and music by Pawleys Island Concert Band. 843-651-6900.
Easy escapes for two other special events
▪ “Letters Home” 90-minute play, about real-life connections to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, 2 and 7 p.m. – each with question-and-answer session with cast afterward – aboard USS Yorktown, at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Free with reservations at www.patriotspoint.org/news-and-events/event/letters-home-play-memorial-day/. Parking $5. 843-884-2727.
▪ 56th annual Memorial Day Observance, 5 p.m. on Battleship North Carolina, at U.S. Routes 17, 74, 76 and 421 in Wilmington, N.C. Free admission for this event. 910-251-5797 or www.battleshipnc.com.
All three local water parks open for season
Prices vary by site:
▪ Splashes Oceanfront Water Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, across from Family Kingdom Amusement Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
▪ Wild Water & Wheels, 910 U.S. Business S., Surfside Beach. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. . 843-238-3787 or www.wild-water.com.
▪ Myrtle Waves Water Park, on Mr. Joe White Avenue (formerly 10th Avenue North) Extension in Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com.
State parks open daily, including holidays
Both local state parks are open every day of the year – including Easter – 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through summer, for walks, bicycling and nature and bird watching, with same admission for both parks: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger.
▪ Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, along south city line, across from Seagate Village. 843-238-5325 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens. 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
