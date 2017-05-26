Look for Army National Guard Spc. Alek Skarlatos of Oregon as grand marshal for the “Military Appreciation Days” Memorial Day weekend parade, 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. A recipient of the United States Army Soldier’s Medal and France’s Legion of Honour for his role in helping disarm a gunman on a Paris-bound train, he also finished in third place with Lindsay Arnold on the 21st season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” in fall 2015.
May 26, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 27

Festivals dot various corners countywide

▪ “Conway Summerfest,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown on Third Avenue and on Elm and Laurel streets, with concerts by Carolina Midnight at 11 a.m., Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot 1:30 p.m., and Part-Time Party-time Band 4 p.m. Free. 843-488-1950 or www.conwayparksandrecreation.com. Also, Myrtle Beach Car Club show, for which registration is 9 a.m.-noon, for $20 (843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com).

▪ “Waccamaw Getaway Music Festival,” at Bucksport Marina, 135 Bucksport Road, east from U.S. 701, south of Conway, with Freeway Revival at 11 a.m., Circuit Trio 12:20 p.m., The Unfaithful Servants tribute to The Band 2 p.m., Oracle Blue 3:50, Kenny George Band 5:50, Kid Drew’s Skydog tribute to Allman Brothers 7:40, Randall Bramblett Band 9:30, and Machine Funk tribute to Widespread Panic 11:20. $25 ages 10 and older, otherwise free. 843-397-5566, and at www.wave104.com/waccamaw-getaway-lineup/.

▪ “Lost in the ’50s” Sock Hop, 4-9 p.m. at Surfside Beach Moose Lodge 2351 – Chapter 1950, 9763 Moose Road, northwest of Murrells Inlet, west of U.S. 17, north of Tournament Boulevard/Inlet Square Drive (843-357-4506 or lodge2351.moosepages.org) – also with free cruise-in, 6-9 p.m. by Hot Rod Promotions (843-503-8245).

▪ “Black Pearl Cultural Heritage Festival,” 8:30 p.m. at 2991 S. Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach – with Zapp, Midnight Star, Big Mucci, and DJ Deja Blue. $45, or VIP $125. 877-710-7779 or www.blackpearlmusicfestival.com.

Parade, picnic with ‘Military Appreciation Days’

More details at 843-918-1014 or www.militaryappreciationdays.com:

▪ Memorial Day weekend parade, 10:30 a.m. on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with Army National Guard Spc. Alek Skarlatos of Oregon – who helped disarm a gunman on a Paris-bound train, and finished in third place with Lindsay Arnold on 21st season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” – as grand marshal.

▪ Family Picnic – with activities, military exhibits, and music by Andrew Thielen Big Band – noon-2 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, at The Market Common.

Special outings include Boy Scouts’ barbecue

▪ Boy Scout Troop 891 annual barbecue, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, behind Domino’s. 843-650-3373 or www.socasteeumc.org.

▪ “Breakfast with the Butterflies,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, for $25 adult or $20 child (which includes garden admission) – 843-235-6016. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.

▪ “Rhythm and Blues Rib Festival – All That Jazz,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Freewoods Farm, on Freewoods Road, in Burgess community, off Bay Road from S.C. 707. Register by calling 843-492-0279 or 843-455-2961. www.freewoodsfarm.com.

▪ “Farmland” documentary, in “Science Cinema,” at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free. 910-914-4185 or www.naturalsciences.org.

▪ “Memorial Saturday Fiesta,” noon-5 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5. Also, bring two canned/dry good items for food bank, for $3 off admission. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.

All three local water parks open for season

Prices vary by site:

▪ 2017 opening of Splashes Oceanfront Water Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, across from Family Kingdom Amusement Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.

▪ Opening weekend for Wild Water & Wheels, 910 U.S. Business S., Surfside Beach. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday. . 843-238-3787 or www.wild-water.com.

▪ Myrtle Waves Water Park, on Mr. Joe White Avenue (formerly 10th Avenue North) Extension in Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday. 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com.

Two premieres command theater stages

▪ Debut of “Pure Magic,” starring The Wagsters – a married couple, Brandon and Hannah Lynne Wagster (www.wagstermagic.com) – 4 p.m. (with other shows on June 29, July 11 and 18, and Aug. 3) at Calvin Gilmore Theater, on north tip of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach. “Pure Magic” tickets $25 ages 17 and older and $10 ages 3-16. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.

▪ Premiere of Wicked Gift Productions’ “The Moonflower,” a Gothic thriller, 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $5. Parental guidance suggested. 843-497-2884.

Other options to see group performances

▪ The Back Porch Rockers, 4-7:30 p.m. (rain date Sunday) outside – and benefiting – Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road, Southport, N.C. $20 adults, and $10 students with ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.

▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Clybourne Park,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and June 2-3, and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 4, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.

▪ Atlantic Stage’s, “K2,” geared to adults, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 11, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.

▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” for all ages, 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $20. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.

