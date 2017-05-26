Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 27

Look for Army National Guard Spc. Alek Skarlatos of Oregon as grand marshal for the “Military Appreciation Days” Memorial Day weekend parade, 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. A recipient of the United States Army Soldier’s Medal and France’s Legion of Honour for his role in helping disarm a gunman on a Paris-bound train, he also finished in third place with Lindsay Arnold on the 21st season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” in fall 2015. ABC/Craig Sjodin Courtesy photo