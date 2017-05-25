Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 26

Exhibits open at sister museum, planetarium
Two sister entities in coastal North Carolina – both open Friday-Saturday this weekend – open new exhibits. Details at www.museumplanetarium.org:
▪ Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach (910-579-1016), open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – “Hidden History!” including a tail wing from a World War II Army P-47D Thunderbolt airplane found eroded in local sands in 2000; and Waterway Art Association’s “Expressions,” including reception, noon-1 p.m. Friday.
▪ Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach (910-575-0033), with hourly Sky Theater dome shows starting at 11 a.m. (admission charged) – A NASA Apollo space suit, free to see in science hall.
Details: Museum admission and each planetarium show are $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Catch ‘AniMagic’ revue in final weekend
The Swamp Fox Players present a final weekend of “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” for all ages. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $20.
‘Moana’ leads museum’s ‘Summer Cinema’ outside
Take an easy escape for the “Movies on Madison: Summer Cinema Series,” which leads with “Moana,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho. Details at 910-914-4185 or naturalsciences.org/visit/whiteville.
Details: Dusk, outside N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free.
